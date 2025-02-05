Orlando City sign DP winger Marco Pašalić

"He has a great personality and competitive drive that we feel truly fits the culture we’ve built here at Orlando City and moreover he has a constant desire to win that is infectious. We’re excited to have him wear purple and look forward to all he’ll achieve while representing our club."

"This is an exciting signing for us and we’re happy to have Marco join us here in Orlando," said Orlando City EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi. "His desire to take on defenders and ability to be a constant threat on goal is exactly what we’ve been looking to add during this transfer window.

The 24-year-old Croatian international joins the Lions on a three-year contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. He will occupy a Designated Player roster slot alongside forward Luis Muriel and midfielder Martín Ojeda .

Steady rise

Pašalić began his professional career in Germany with VfB Stuttgart II, before joining Bundesliga powerhouse Borussia Dortmund, where he primarily featured for reserve side Borussia Dortmund II. He made two senior-team appearances at Dortmund before moving to HNK Rijeka and contributing 16g/9a across 68 matches.

At the international level, Pašalić has been capped five times by Croatia and was part of their UEFA Euro 2024 squad. Last year, he scored his first international goal in a 3-0 friendly victory over North Macedonia.

"I think it was an easy option for me to decide on. I want to come here to take the next step here in Orlando and come here to show what I can do," said Pašalić.