Orlando City sign DP winger Marco Pašalić

Orlando City SC have acquired winger Marco Pašalić from Croatian top-flight side HNK Rijeka, the club announced Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Croatian international joins the Lions on a three-year contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. He will occupy a Designated Player roster slot alongside forward Luis Muriel and midfielder Martín Ojeda.
"This is an exciting signing for us and we’re happy to have Marco join us here in Orlando," said Orlando City EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi. "His desire to take on defenders and ability to be a constant threat on goal is exactly what we’ve been looking to add during this transfer window.
"He has a great personality and competitive drive that we feel truly fits the culture we’ve built here at Orlando City and moreover he has a constant desire to win that is infectious. We’re excited to have him wear purple and look forward to all he’ll achieve while representing our club."
Steady rise
Pašalić began his professional career in Germany with VfB Stuttgart II, before joining Bundesliga powerhouse Borussia Dortmund, where he primarily featured for reserve side Borussia Dortmund II. He made two senior-team appearances at Dortmund before moving to HNK Rijeka and contributing 16g/9a across 68 matches.
At the international level, Pašalić has been capped five times by Croatia and was part of their UEFA Euro 2024 squad. Last year, he scored his first international goal in a 3-0 friendly victory over North Macedonia.
"I think it was an easy option for me to decide on. I want to come here to take the next step here in Orlando and come here to show what I can do," said Pašalić.
"I play with heart and I am a fighter on the field, my left foot is my weapon, as well as my dribbling, and I hope to show that here."
Replacing Torres
Pašalić fills the DP spot vacated by Facundo Torres, who Orlando transferred earlier this winter to Brazilian Série A side Palmeiras for a club-record fee (reportedly $14 million). The Uruguayan international was a centerpiece for head coach Oscar Pareja's side since his 2022 arrival from Peñarol, recording 37g/20a across 95 MLS regular-season appearances.
The Muriel, Ojeda and Pašalić trio highlight Orlando's attack alongside winger Iván Angulo, U22 Initiative forward Ramiro Enrique and USMNT forward Duncan McGuire. Last month, the Lions signed U22 Initiative winger Nicolás Rodríguez.
Orlando City open their 2025 season on Feb. 22 by hosting the Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), looking to build on last season's Eastern Conference Final appearance.
