Portland Timbers sign DP midfielder David Da Costa

The 24-year-old former Portugal youth international arrives for reportedly around $6 million and has signed a four-year deal through 2028 with an option for 2029. He'll occupy a Designated Player spot alongside Uruguayan international Jonathan Rodríguez.

Da Costa has 10g/13a in 123 appearances across all competitions since debuting with Lens in 2020. He's represented his country at various youth levels, most recently featuring for Portugal's U-21s.

"We are elated to add a player with David’s ability and pedigree. He has already shown his qualities at a very competitive level, both in the French Ligue and in European competitions. This commitment speaks volumes to David’s ambition to depart the club he grew up in to take on an even bigger role here with the Portland Timbers," said Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy.