Portland Timbers sign DP midfielder David Da Costa

The Portland Timbers have acquired midfielder David Da Costa from French Ligue 1 side RC Lens, the club announced Monday.
The 24-year-old former Portugal youth international arrives for reportedly around $6 million and has signed a four-year deal through 2028 with an option for 2029. He'll occupy a Designated Player spot alongside Uruguayan international Jonathan Rodríguez.
Da Costa has 10g/13a in 123 appearances across all competitions since debuting with Lens in 2020. He's represented his country at various youth levels, most recently featuring for Portugal's U-21s.
"We are elated to add a player with David’s ability and pedigree. He has already shown his qualities at a very competitive level, both in the French Ligue and in European competitions. This commitment speaks volumes to David’s ambition to depart the club he grew up in to take on an even bigger role here with the Portland Timbers," said Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy.
"David is an intelligent player who can impact the game with or without the ball. He has just turned 24, and with consistency and confidence, David still has the potential for further growth as a player. Our staff is excited to begin integrating him into our group, and we look forward to seeing him in a Portland Timbers kit soon."
Evander's successor
Da Costa's arrival comes shortly after Portland dealt club-record signing Evander to FC Cincinnati in an MLS-record trade worth $12 million, $150k in incentives and a sell-on clause.
Last season, Evander's 34 goal contributions (15g/19a) paced the Timbers' high-octane attack alongside Rodríguez (16g/7a) and Felipe Mora (14g/6a). Rodríguez and Mora remain in Portland, as does Colombian midfielder Santiago Moreno.
Da Costa is the club's second high-profile offensive signing this winter, following the acquisition of U22 Initiative striker Kevin Kelsy from Ukrainian Premier League powerhouse Shakhtar Donetsk.
"We’re really excited with the signing of David," said Timbers head coach Phil Neville. "We’ve been watching him for a long time – he’s a flare player. He’s young, quick and has a massive potential. He’s going to fit right into the system and style of play that we want to play at Portland."
Portland begin their 2025 season on Feb. 23 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
