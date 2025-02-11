FC Dallas sign Dutch defender Osaze Urhoghide

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Dallas have acquired defender Osaze Urhoghide from French Ligue 2 side Amiens SC, the club announced Tuesday.
The 24-year-old Netherlands native is under contract through 2028 and an option for 2029. He'll occupy an international roster slot.
Primarily a center back, Urhoghide has 3g/1a in 100 professional appearances. He's mainly played for Amiens, KV Oostende (Belgium) and Sheffield Wednesday (England), with an additional stop at Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC.
Urhoghide helps reinforce FC Dallas' defense after Lalas Abubakar (free agency) and Shaq Moore (trade from Nashville SC) were added this winter.
Dallas are entering their first season under head coach Eric Quill, and open with a Feb. 22 visit to Texas Derby rival Houston Dynamo FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant