Power Rankings: Hany Mukhtar vaults Nashville SC into top spot

Orlando went down 2-0 in Charlotte, then found a way back to a draw over the last 25 minutes of the match. It’s been an odd series of results lately for a pretty good soccer team. They’ve earned just seven points over their last six games with losses to Atlanta and Chicago thrown into the mix. The good news is that forward Ramiro Enrique is finding his footing again. He has three goals and an assist over the last three matches.