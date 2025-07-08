Power Rankings: Hany Mukhtar vaults Nashville SC into top spot

What a week in MLS.
Minnesota United scored off a Michael Boxall throw-in, Lionel Messi scored an AT&T Goal of the Year contender and Sporting Kansas City pulled off a win for the ages (statistically). It was truly a week unlike any other.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. The author gets a little rush out of moving your team down a few spots, though.
Hany Mukhtar converted a penalty kick in the 101st minute and the Nashville SC players paid tribute to Diogo Jota in a 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Union that put them one point behind first-place FC Cincinnati in the Supporters’ Shield standings.
Nashville have earned four straight wins and are unbeaten in their last 14 games across all competitions. Sam Surridge remains the Golden Boot presented by Audi leader with 16 goals. The underlying numbers like them more than any team in the Eastern Conference.
B.J. Callaghan's side is a bona fide contender.
Previous: 1-0 win vs. PHI | Next: 7/12 at MIA
Milan Iloski scored his eighth goal in five matches, but that wasn’t enough to keep San Diego out in front of the Houston Dynamo. They blew multiple leads in a 4-3 loss.
San Diego have a lot of the same traits as other great expansion sides we’ve seen in recent MLS seasons. They score when they want, but there are still some issues defensively. Yet they’re hanging out at the top of the West 21 games into their debut season.
How do they respond?
Previous: 4-3 loss vs. HOU | Next: 7/12 at CHI
Kévin Denkey and Evander each scored in Cincy’s 2-1 win over Chicago. Both have 12 goals on the season. On a related note, the Garys lead the East and Shield standings with 42 points. Isn’t it amazing what happens when you swing and connect on your two big DP signings?
Previous: 2-1 win vs. CHI | Next: 7/12 vs. CLB
Cavan Sullivan made his first career start, but that’s the only good news to report for Philly after allowing a late, match-winning penalty to 10-man Nashville. They’re starting to develop a rep for being flat-track bullies. In 11 tries this year, the Union have only three wins over teams above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line.
Previous: 1-0 loss at NSH | Next: 7/12 vs. RBNY
It’s like Lionel Messi just wanted another challenge after coming back from the FIFA Club World Cup.
The most out-of-character giveaway in the sport's history led to CF Montréal taking a 1-0 lead two minutes in. He made up for it later in the half with a vintage golazo, then did a little extra in the second half:
Lol, I mean, come on…
Miami rolled to a 4-1 win. They have a few games in hand on everyone they’re chasing. Would you really be surprised if they’re in the Shield conversation again in a few weeks?
Previous: 4-1 win at MTL | Next: 7/9 at NE
Columbus went to Seattle and played one of the most entertaining 1-1 draws you’ll see this year. Their quality on the ball never stops being worth a close watch.
As entertaining as it was, it felt like they could have come away with a win if someone could find a game-changing moment. DP signing Dániel Gazdag hasn’t delivered those moments since arriving from Philadelphia. He’s still looking for his first goal with the Crew.
While we’re here: Wilfried Nancy agreeing to end the match after Stefan Frei’s head/neck injury was a stand-up move. He deserves his flowers for it.
Previous: 1-1 draw at SEA | Next: 7/12 at CIN
The Whitecaps just can’t outrun their absences right now. That was extremely apparent in their 3-0 loss at the Galaxy on Friday.
Hopefully, things will soon return to normal. Even if it remains unclear when Ryan Gauld will return, Vancouver will get Brian White and Sebastian Berhalter back from Concacaf Gold Cup duty. Everything is still on the table for them.
The fact they haven’t fallen off a cliff after a deep Concacaf Champions Cup run and multiple absences is remarkable in its own right.
Previous: 3-0 loss at LA | Next: 7/12 at COL
Orlando went down 2-0 in Charlotte, then found a way back to a draw over the last 25 minutes of the match. It’s been an odd series of results lately for a pretty good soccer team. They’ve earned just seven points over their last six games with losses to Atlanta and Chicago thrown into the mix. The good news is that forward Ramiro Enrique is finding his footing again. He has three goals and an assist over the last three matches.
Previous: 2-2 draw at CLT | Next: 7/12 vs. MTL
No match for LAFC over the weekend after the flooding in Central Texas. Resources and organizations to donate to can be found here.
Previous: PPD at ATX | Next: 7/9 vs. COL
Make it three straight games with a goal from a Michael Boxall long throw-in. Seriously, how is every team in the league not trying these at every opportunity?
That goal led to a 2-1 Minnesota win at Dallas and gave them a 5W-2L-4D away record. That’s the best in the Western Conference and third-best in MLS behind Philadelphia and Cincinnati.
Previous: 2-1 win at DAL | Next: 7/12 vs. SJ
João Paulo is set to miss the rest of the year after tearing his ACL during training last week and Stefan Frei could be out for a moment after a scary collision at the end of Seattle’s 1-1 draw with Columbus sent him to the hospital.
Seattle remain fifth in the West, three points behind Portland.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. CLB | Next: 7/12 at SKC
It’s been an odd, stop-and-start stretch for NYCFC. But they’re playing good ball, just rolled to a 3-1 win over Toronto and are reportedly adding a DP No. 10 named Nicolás Fernández Mercau from LaLiga side Elche CF. The Pigeons are worth keeping an eye on down the stretch.
Previous: 3-1 win vs. TOR | Next: 7/12 at CLT
San Jose are unbeaten in four, but have just two wins in their last nine matches after a 1-1 draw with New York over the weekend. It’s not perfect, but they can take some solace in how they’re getting results defensively nowadays. They’ve allowed seven goals in their last six matches. That’s improvement!
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. RBNY | Next: 7/12 at MIN
David Da Costa scored from deep and the Timbers earned a 2-1 win over the Revs. He hasn’t been Evander, but the All-Star midfielder is up to three goals and eight assists on the season.
Meanwhile, Portland are fourth in the West and four points behind third-place Minnesota with a game in hand. They’re on the edge of being among the best the conference has to offer.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. NE | Next: 7/13 at STL
To the Fire’s credit, they only really seem to lose against good teams. Their latest setback to a good team came this weekend when they fell 2-1 at FC Cincinnati.
The Lantern has the defining stat of Chicago’s season here: Six of Chicago’s eight defeats have come against the top four teams in the East.
Previous: 2-1 loss at CIN | Next: 7/12 vs. SD
The Red Bulls went cross-country to earn a point against a dangerous San Jose side. You take that result just about every time.
That’s three straight draws and four games without a win, though. It seems like RBNY are comfortably in the middle of the pack in the East.
Previous: 1-1 draw at SJ | Next: 7/12 at PHI
Lawrence Ennali tore his ACL last August. He marked his return to the starting lineup by doing this:
DP forward Ezequiel Ponce followed that up by scoring his first brace for the Dynamo to make it three goals in two games and to guide Houston to their biggest result of the year, a 4-3 comeback win at San Diego.
Now eighth in the West, the Dynamo are a team you want to start paying close attention to.
Previous: 4-3 win at SD | Next: 7/12 at RSL
The Revs are crashing back down to Earth. After a lengthy unbeaten run, they’ve picked up just one point from their last four games. Their loss to Portland over the weekend kept them at 11th in the East and four points below the playoff line.
Previous: 2-1 loss at POR | Next: 7/9 vs. MIA
The Louvre isn’t grand enough. Make a new one specifically for this:
Suffice it to say Colorado will normally win if they play like this in the future.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. SKC | Next: 7/9 at LAFC
Charlotte were on their way to a much-needed 2-0 win over Orlando before the wheels came off. The Lions scored twice inside the final 21 minutes and the Crown ended the night with one point instead of three.
Charlotte are 10th in the East, have just two wins in 12 games and Patrick Agyemang is reportedly nearing a move to EFL Championship side Derby County.
Previous: 2-2 draw vs. ORL | Next: 7/12 vs. NYC
Austin’s match with LAFC was postponed after devastating flooding in Central Texas. Resources and organizations to donate to can be found here.
Previous: PPD vs. LAFC | Next: 7/12 vs. NE
Diogo Gonçalves’ 43rd-minute goal and subsequent tribute to Diogo Jota was the highlight of RSL’s 3-2 win over St. Louis.
RSL’s playoff hopes are picking up steam, by the way. They’re four points out of ninth in the West with a game in hand.
Previous: 3-2 win vs. STL | Next: 7/12 vs. HOU
Are… SKC about to pull this off?
The post-Peter Vermes era has been relatively kind to them so far. Yeah, they’ve earned a couple of wins that could politely be called “improbable” (remember when they beat LA without taking a shot?), but three points are three points.
The three points they stumbled into against Colorado over their weekend made it seven points from their last three games and put them three points back of the playoff line.
Previous: 2-1 win at COL | Next: 7/12 vs. SEA
Dread it. Run from it. The Michael Boxall long throw-in comes for everyone eventually.
Dallas couldn’t handle it in their 2-1 loss to Minnesota. They’ve lost three in a row heading into a trip to LAFC this Saturday.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. MIN | Next: 7/12 at LAFC
The Galaxy might be waking up?
Joseph Paintsil scored a brace in a stunning 3-0 win over the Whitecaps to make it eight points in five games for LA. That’s not going to save their season, but they’re pulling themselves out of what seemed like a certain Wooden Spoon finish.
Previous: 3-0 win vs. VAN | Next: 7/12 vs. DC
Is that light on the horizon?
Last week, Toronto reached mutual agreements with Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi to terminate their contracts. It’s the end of a spectacular era.
Whatever they do next will determine the fate of a historically proud club.
Previous: 3-1 loss at NYC | Next: 7/12 vs. ATL
A road point is a road point and that’s all we need to say about last weekend’s 0-0 draw with D.C. United.
Oh, by the way, MLS-record signing Emmanuel Latte Lath hasn’t scored since March 29.
Previous: 0-0 draw at DC | Next: 7/12 at TOR
Christian Benteke returned to the starting XI in last weekend's 0-0 draw with Atlanta United.
Previous: 0-0 draw vs. ATL | Next: 7/12 at LA
They saw a brief glimmer of hope when they took an early 1-0 lead on Inter Miami. It didn’t last long.
Montréal are last in the East and own the worst goal differential in MLS (-22).
Previous: 4-1 loss vs. MIA | Next: 7/12 at ORL
St. Louis have scored fewer goals (21) than every team but Austin in the West. They’re just three points ahead of the last-place Galaxy after a 3-2 loss at RSL. The Wooden Spoon might be on the table here.
Previous: 3-2 loss at RSL | Next: 7/13 vs. POR