Columbus Crew transfer Cucho Hernández to Real Betis

"Cucho has played a key role in our club’s recent success, and we thank him for the everlasting memories he created for our city and for our supporters," said Crew general manager Issa Tall.

Cucho helped lead Columbus to MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 titles, as well as the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final. He earned two MLS Best XI nods (2023, '24), MLS Cup 2023 MVP honors and second place in the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP voting.

The 25-year-old Colombian international departs for a reported club-record fee (around $16 million plus add-ons), returning to Europe after a two-and-a-half-year stint in Columbus. The Crew retain a sell-on percentage.

Crew legend

Hernández joined Columbus in June 2022 as a club-record signing (reportedly $10 million) from EFL Championship side Watford FC. He became an instant success, scoring nine goals in 16 regular-season games.

Cucho helped elevate Columbus the following year, starring under head coach Wilfried Nancy as they captured MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi at Lower.com Field. The Colombian was named MVP of the Crew's 2-1 win over LAFC.

More silverware followed in 2024, as Cucho delivered a Leagues Cup title by scoring a brace in the Crew's 3-1 final victory against LAFC. In league play, he contributed 19g/14a as Columbus set a club single-season points record (66) while finishing second to Inter Miami CF (74 points) in the Supporters' Shield standings.

"When we first signed Cucho, he was eager for a chance to fully display his dynamic skillset in Columbus," said Tall.