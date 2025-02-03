Sporting Kansas City acquire DP midfielder Manu García

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Sporting Kansas City have acquired attacking midfielder Manu García from Greek top-flight side Aris Thessaloniki, the club announced Monday.
The 27-year-old Spaniard is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. He will occupy a Designated Player roster spot.
García joins Sporting KC after posting 19g/35a in 262 matches since debuting at English Premier League powerhouse Manchester City. Beyond Aris and Man City, he's also featured for European sides Alavés (Spain), NAC Breda (Netherlands) and Toulouse (France).
Internationally, García made one appearance for Spain's senior team in 2021. He was a key part of their 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship squad.
García is the latest addition to Sporting KC's revamped attack after they brought in DP striker Dejan Joveljić via a trade with the LA Galaxy, the first cash-for-player trade in MLS history. The pair join forward Dániel Sallói and midfielder Erik Thommy, as well as newly-acquired winger Shapi Suleymanov, as key figures in the final third.
Sporting KC's 2025 campaign begins on Feb. 22 at Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). In the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, their Round One series with Inter Miami CF begins on Feb. 18.
