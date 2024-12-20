Orlando City transfer Facundo Torres to Palmeiras

The 24-year-old Uruguayan international departs for a club-record fee (reportedly up to $14 million). The move opens a Designated Player spot for Orlando alongside Luis Muriel and Martín Ojeda.

Torres leaves as Orlando's all-time leading scorer, having produced 47g/25a in 123 matches across all competitions. He led the Lions to the 2022 US Open Cup title and helped them reach the 2024 Eastern Conference Final, their best-ever performance in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

"First, we want to thank Facu for everything he has done for this club. He has been involved in so many great moments and successes during his time here that will leave a lasting legacy in our history," said Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager.

"Because of that success, Facu has generated the attention of the global market, and this is a move that, at this time, makes sense for both Facundo and Orlando City. Not only does this continue a great and established relationship with a successful club in Palmeiras, but it shows our success in developing young talent into world stars.