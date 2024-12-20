Orlando City transfer Facundo Torres to Palmeiras

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Orlando City SC have transferred forward Facundo Torres to Brazilian Série A side Palmeiras, the club announced Friday.
The 24-year-old Uruguayan international departs for a club-record fee (reportedly up to $14 million). The move opens a Designated Player spot for Orlando alongside Luis Muriel and Martín Ojeda.
Torres leaves as Orlando's all-time leading scorer, having produced 47g/25a in 123 matches across all competitions. He led the Lions to the 2022 US Open Cup title and helped them reach the 2024 Eastern Conference Final, their best-ever performance in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
"First, we want to thank Facu for everything he has done for this club. He has been involved in so many great moments and successes during his time here that will leave a lasting legacy in our history," said Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager.
"Because of that success, Facu has generated the attention of the global market, and this is a move that, at this time, makes sense for both Facundo and Orlando City. Not only does this continue a great and established relationship with a successful club in Palmeiras, but it shows our success in developing young talent into world stars.
"We want to thank Facu again for his hard work and everything he has helped bring to our club and our fans during his time in Orlando. We wish him the best as he takes these next steps in his career."
Foundational piece
Signed as a Young Designated Player in January 2022 from Peñarol for a reported club-record $7.5 million fee, Torres quickly became the centerpiece of Orlando's attack.
His brace in the 2022 USOC final gave Orlando their first piece of silverware since joining MLS in 2015. In 2024, he put up a career-best 16g/6a as the Lions advanced to the Eastern Conference Final, where they lost 1-0 at home against the New York Red Bulls.
Torres' rise in Orlando propelled his Uruguay career; he has one goal in 19 caps as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches.
"Today I say goodbye to a club that marked an unforgettable stage in my career and in my life, my first experience as a professional away from home. Thank you to the staff, my teammates and all the people who are part of this club for the constant support and trust from the first day," said Torres.
"I leave with pride for what we achieved together and with the satisfaction of having left my mark on this club that will always be special to me. I wish you the greatest success in the future. Thank you for everything, Orlando. I’ll miss you."
What now?
Orlando have lost their all-time leading scorer who also led the club in goals over the past two seasons. But with an open DP spot, the Lions could land a transformative offseason signing in attack.
After transitioning to the No. 10 role, Ojeda is their presumptive playmaker heading in 2025. Muriel, Ramiro Enrique and Duncan McGuire are the club's main strikers.
MLS reunion
Torres' new team was drawn in the same FIFA 2025 Club World Cup group as Inter Miami CF. Palmeiras will face Lionel Messi & Co. in their Group A finale on June 23 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Additionally, Palmeiras' squad includes longtime LAFC midfielder Eduard Atuesta.
