Power Rankings: Philadelphia & San Diego challenge Vancouver

The bad news: Reports are that DP Jonathan Rodríguez will be out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

The good news: The Timbers have earned seven points in their last three games and should have had nine. They gave up a late equalizer to San Jose this weekend, but they’ve quietly worked their way up to fourth in the West. Portland are one of nine MLS teams to reach the 30-point mark this season.