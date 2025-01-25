LAFC transfer Mateusz Bogusz to Cruz Azul

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
LAFC have transferred midfielder Mateusz Bogusz to LIGA MX side Cruz Azul, the club announced Saturday.
The 23-year-old departs for reportedly over $10 million, fresh off a breakout season that prompted his first Poland senior-team appearances.
In 2024, Bogusz scored 20 goals in 48 games across all competitions as LAFC won the US Open Cup, reached the Leagues Cup final and earned the Western Conference No. 1 seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. He was their second-leading scorer behind Best XI forward Denis Bouanga.
Bogusz joined LAFC in March 2023 from then-English Premier League side Leeds United. Across two seasons, he scored 24 goals in 90 matches while playing as a forward and midfielder.
"Decisions like this one are never easy, but after evaluating all possibilities and engaging with Mati, we have accepted this sizable offer from Cruz Azul," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.
"Mati arrived two seasons ago as a player of incredible potential, and it has been a pleasure being a part of his development into a star in our league and a full national team player for Poland. While Mati will be difficult to replace, the transfer provides significant resources that will help us in our continued goal of building a roster that will win trophies."
Bogusz is LAFC's second outgoing player to Cruz Azul this month. Left back Omar Campos was also transferred to La Máquina.
LAFC's 2025 campaign begins on Feb. 18 at the Colorado Rapids in Concacaf Champions Cup play. Their MLS slate starts on Feb. 22 vs. Minnesota United FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant