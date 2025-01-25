LAFC transfer Mateusz Bogusz to Cruz Azul

The 23-year-old departs for reportedly over $10 million, fresh off a breakout season that prompted his first Poland senior-team appearances.

In 2024, Bogusz scored 20 goals in 48 games across all competitions as LAFC won the US Open Cup, reached the Leagues Cup final and earned the Western Conference No. 1 seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. He was their second-leading scorer behind Best XI forward Denis Bouanga.

Bogusz joined LAFC in March 2023 from then-English Premier League side Leeds United. Across two seasons, he scored 24 goals in 90 matches while playing as a forward and midfielder.

"Decisions like this one are never easy, but after evaluating all possibilities and engaging with Mati, we have accepted this sizable offer from Cruz Azul," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.