Power Rankings: San Diego FC surge into top spot

Where do you even start? San Diego went up to Vancouver and got the performance of a lifetime from Milan Iloski, who scored four (4!) times in 12 minutes to push his season total to nine goals in 381 minutes and power San Diego to a heckuva 5-3 win and the top spot in the Western Conference. They then held that perch on Saturday when they scored twice late to pull out a 3-2 win at Dallas.