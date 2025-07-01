Power Rankings: San Diego FC surge into top spot

What a week in MLS.
Minnesota United scored from a long throw into the box, Evander and Sam Surridge put on a show, and Vancouver earned a big win despite missing key players. It was truly a week unlike any other.
Where do you even start? San Diego went up to Vancouver and got the performance of a lifetime from Milan Iloski, who scored four (4!) times in 12 minutes to push his season total to nine goals in 381 minutes and power San Diego to a heckuva 5-3 win and the top spot in the Western Conference. They then held that perch on Saturday when they scored twice late to pull out a 3-2 win at Dallas.
It’s important to remember that none of this is a fluke. They’ve got solid underlying numbers. The eye test loves them, too. They’re earning these results. We might be watching an all-time great expansion season unfold.
The Whitecaps were missing Brian White, Ryan Gauld and Sebastian Berhalter – among others – and still found a way to win 1-0 at LAFC on Sunday night. Things didn’t go quite as well for them midweek against San Diego with a 5-3 loss, but they’re still one of just two teams in MLS averaging 2.00 points per game.
The Union remain at the top of the Supporters’ Shield standings, but the margins are getting narrow. Just three points separate Philly and the sixth-place Crew, who got the better of them in a 1-0 loss on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire. They’ll be in a dogfight at the top the rest of the way.
Big note here: 15-year-old Cavan Sullivan made his most notable appearance in MLS yet against Columbus. He played 45 minutes in the defeat.
Make it a six-point week thanks almost exclusively to Sam Surridge. The English striker scored all four goals for Nashville in their two wins. He’s up to 16 goals and three assists this season, grabbing the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead from Philly's Tai Baribo. He’s already outpaced his first season in MLS in both categories.
The Crew bullied poor Atlanta United until they got bored and then earned a huge win over the (admittedly shorthanded) Union to cap off a six-point week.
It’s always worth repeating: They play gorgeous soccer. Even if they’ve taken a slight step backward this year, they’ll still be near the top of the Shield standings the rest of the way. They’re only three points out of first place, after all.
My goodness, Evander.
He tormented CF Montréal in a two-goal performance on Wednesday, then turned around and did the same to Orlando on Saturday. Cincy won both games.
Since the start of 2024, nobody in MLS has more goal contributions. He’s up to 26 goals and 26 assists across 44 starts.
The most impressive result by an MLS team… ever?
In the Club World Cup, Miami took down FC Porto with a 2-1 comeback victory that featured a textbook Lionel Messi free kick from outside the box. It’s the first time an MLS team has beaten a European side in a competitive match, and they pulled it off against one of Portugal’s biggest clubs.
That win, plus draws against Al Ahly and Palmeiras, advanced them out of their group and into the knockout rounds. They immediately ran into the PSG buzzsaw, but hey, it’s a remarkable – and incredibly lucrative – accomplishment to advance that far.
Now, they return to league play sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference and have four games in hand on teams above them.
LAFC gave Chelsea a genuine scare and earned a draw with Brazilian giants Flamengo. A disappointing 1-0 loss to ES Tunis kept them from advancing out of their Club World Cup group, though. They were welcomed back to MLS play with a matchup against Vancouver on Sunday night and came up short in a 1-0 loss.
Meanwhile, the Olivier Giroud experiment has come to an end. The two mutually parted ways last week. He’s reportedly on his way to Ligue 1 side Lille after scoring three MLS goals in 21 appearances since arriving in the middle of 2024.
Orlando took care of business against St. Louis on Wednesday and then got Evander-ed by Cincy on Saturday. The Lions have now lost three of their last five.
The Loons were a couple of minutes away from a six-point week after bullying Houston on Wednesday. But a 90th-minute Red Bulls equalizer ruined a perfect week. Still, Minnesota are racking up plenty of points. That’s partially thanks to their ability to create marginal advantages where other teams aren’t.
In particular, they’ve taken the enlightened approach to sling as many throw-ins into the box as possible. They keep scoring off long throws. For some reason, other teams keep ignoring how effective that strategy is.
Seattle had their hands full at the Club World Cup, to put it mildly. Yet they were solid against Brazil’s Botafogo, kept things from getting out of hand against Atlético Madrid and PSG, and then bounced back immediately to earn a 2-0 win over Austin. That’s not a bad stretch, all things considered.
Chicago are above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line after 19 games.
A big win over Charlotte on Saturday pushed them to eighth in the East and elevated their goal differential to +4. The Fire have stabilized as Gregg Berhalter’s first season has rolled along, and we're officially on high alert: Their playoff drought is maybe, just maybe, on the verge of ending.
Previous: 3-2 win vs. CLT | Next: 7/5 at CIN
The Red Bulls earned an unimpressive 1-1 draw against Toronto and then picked up a slightly more impressive 2-2 draw vs. Minnesota thanks to a late equalizer from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. He’s quietly scored 11 goals on the season. That may not sound like a ton, but it’s already the most goals by a Red Bulls striker since Bradley Wright-Phillips scored 20 in 2018. Lewis Morgan is the only Red Bulls player to score more than 11 goals in that span.
Another goal scorer could be on the way soon. New York are reportedly in talks with RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner.
Four points ain’t bad, but the Quakes would have loved to keep Marco Reus off the board in Saturday’s Cali Clásico. They missed out on a six-point week and a chance to kick a rival while they’re down.
A 1-0 loss to the East’s last-place team, CF Montréal, is… well, things could have gone better this past weekend. This team is stuck in the middle of the pack right now.
Meanwhile, Matt Freese made himself known at the Gold Cup. He made three PK saves in a quarterfinal win over Costa Rica:
Coming off a bye week, only to lose 3-0 at Toronto in a game where you put zero shots on target, is rough.
The Timbers have earned 30 points this year alongside a +1 goal differential. They're fourth in the West, but it seems they're closer to the middle of the pack than the top of the heap.
After back-to-back games scoring more than one goal (a rarity for them), Austin reverted to bad habits and put a zero on the board in a 2-0 loss at Seattle. They’re last in MLS in goals scored (just 15).
The Rapids were on their way to a six-point week when they took a 3-0 lead at New England in the 55th minute. They ended with a four-point week after what could politely be called an unraveling. Colorado have struggled to get a head of steam going this season.
Charlotte allowed 37 goals last season. They lost 11 games. This year, they’ve already allowed 34 goals, including three over the weekend in a loss to Chicago and two in a midweek loss to Sporting KC. They’ve already lost 11 games, too. The Crown have regressed and are now sitting below the playoff line.
Houston were well off the pace against Minnesota midweek, then bounced back with a 1-0 win over St. Louis. Ezequiel Ponce got on the scoresheet, giving the club-record signing five goals on the season. They need him to start producing more consistently.
The last 15 minutes were unkind to Dallas this week. They were tied 2-2 with San Jose before allowing 76’ and 90+9’ goals. They were up 2-1 on San Diego before allowing 77’ and 90+6’ goals. What could have been an impressive four-point week turned into a zero-point week. They’re now five points below the playoff line.
Johnny Russell pushed RSL to a 1-1 draw at Sporting KC with an excellent headed goal. They could use a few more moments like that. RSL are tied for second-to-last in the West in goals scored with 19.
The end of an era.
On Tuesday morning, Toronto mutually parted ways with Italian DPs Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. They were among the highest-paid players in the league… but the whole project never fully panned out.
This follows a four-point week where the Reds showed signs of life. They haven’t saved the season or anything, and the direction of the club hangs in the balance, but we're starting to see signs of life from Robin Fraser's group.
Giving up a goal to Johnny Russell in their 1-1 draw with RSL meant the week didn’t end on a high note, but Sporting KC still earned four points thanks to a big 2-1 win over Charlotte midweek. Don’t look now, but they’re only six points out of a playoff spot with 14 games left.
The Five Stripes were on pace to allow an all-time single-game xG total at halftime of their 3-1 loss to the Crew. Columbus pulled off the gas, though. Maybe some changes are coming in the summer transfer window?
An 18th-minute penalty put Nashville up 1-0 early in the first half, and that was that. D.C. United have lost three in a row and allowed more goals than anyone else in the East (39).
A 1-0 win over NYCFC leaves Montréal three points away from moving out of last place in the East.
The new-manager bounce was more like a thud for St. Louis throughout June. They earned one point in four matches and are 11 points below the playoff line. It’s getting late early in St. Louis.
It’s the little things that save us in our most trying times. Marco Reus’ 70th-minute equalizer in Saturday’s Cali Clásico is one of those little things for the Galaxy this season.
