LAFC transfer Cristian Olivera to Brazil's Grêmio

LAFC have transferred attacker Cristian Olivera to Grêmio of Brazil’s Campeonato Série A, the club announced Friday.

The 22-year-old Uruguay international departs for reportedly around $4.5 million and a sell-on fee. He joined the club in August 2023 from LaLiga's Almería as a U22 Initiative signing.

Olivera leaves LAFC after posting 16g/6a in 51 appearances across all competitions. Last year, he enjoyed a breakout campaign as LAFC reached the Leagues Cup final and won the US Open Cup.

Internationally, Olivera has earned 11 caps since debuting in 2023. He was part of Uruguay's third-place squad at last summer's Copa América.

"Cristian has played an important role for our club since he joined us," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.