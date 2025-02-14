LAFC transfer Cristian Olivera to Brazil's Grêmio

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
LAFC have transferred attacker Cristian Olivera to Grêmio of Brazil’s Campeonato Série A, the club announced Friday.
The 22-year-old Uruguay international departs for reportedly around $4.5 million and a sell-on fee. He joined the club in August 2023 from LaLiga's Almería as a U22 Initiative signing.
Olivera leaves LAFC after posting 16g/6a in 51 appearances across all competitions. Last year, he enjoyed a breakout campaign as LAFC reached the Leagues Cup final and won the US Open Cup.
Internationally, Olivera has earned 11 caps since debuting in 2023. He was part of Uruguay's third-place squad at last summer's Copa América.
"Cristian has played an important role for our club since he joined us," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.
"This sale is another example of a talented young player developing here at LAFC, and these resources will now allow us to further strengthen our team. We wish him all the best in his opportunity with Grêmio."
Olivera joins Mateusz Bogusz and Omar Campos as major outbound transfers from the Black & Gold this offseason. They both joined LIGA MX side Cruz Azul, with Bogusz exiting for reportedly over $10 million.
After Bogusz and Olivera's transfers, LAFC's attack remains highlighted by Denis Bouanga, Olivier Giroud and David Martínez.
LAFC begin their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup slate against the Colorado Rapids on Feb. 18. Their league campaign commences on Feb. 22 at home against Minnesota United FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
