Team of the Week

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Inter Miami, NYCFC explode for goals in Week 32

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

When your teams combine for 11 goals, there’s a good chance you’ll lead the Team of the Week presented by Audi – and that’s exactly what’s happened with Inter Miami CF and New York City FC in Week 32.

TOTW_102521

NYCFC stormed past D.C. United 6-0 to reclaim an Eastern Conference place in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race, sparked by Valentin Castellanos’ first-half brace. Left back Malte Amundsen’s two assists procured a bench spot for a 4-3-3 formation that's overseen by head coach Ronny Deila.

As for Inter Miami, they rolled FC Cincinnati 5-1 behind Gonzalo Higuain's best MLS game yet. The longtime Argentina national team forward had one goal and three assists, while his older brother, Federico Higuain, pitched in one goal and one assist.

The other forward is Adam Buksa of the New England Revolution, with the Poland international scoring twice late to salvage a 2-2 draw at Orlando City SC on the same weekend where they won the 2021 MLS Supporters’ Shield.

The midfield trio has two goalscorers in Minnesota's Osvaldo Alonso and Sporting KC's Remi Walter. Alonso netted the equalizer in a 1-1 draw with LAFC, while Walter’s early strike jump-started a 2-1 win over Seattle and narrowed pursuits of the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed. The third midfielder is Austin FC captain Alex Ring, whose late assist proved vital in a 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC.

At center back, Sean Nealis (New York Red Bulls) and Jack Elliott (Philadelphia Union) both displayed their all-around impact. Nealis struck the late winner in a 2-1 win at Columbus, while Elliott was ever-steady in a 1-0 win over Nashville SC that moved them into the East’s No. 2 spot.

The backline also features Colorado's Braian Galvan on the left and Vancouver's Bruno Gaspar on the right. Galvan had two assists in a crucial 2-0 win over Portland, then Gaspar scored in a 1-1 draw with San Jose that kept them in the West’s playoff places.

Chicago Fire FC homegrown Gabriel Slonina snagged the goalkeeper spot, continuing his emergence onto the national stage. The 17-year-old posted a five-save shutout in a 1-0 blanking of Real Salt Lake.

Team of the Week (4-3-3, left to right): Gabriel Slonina (CHI) – Braian Galvan (COL), Sean Nealis (RBNY), Jack Elliott (PHI), Bruno Gaspar (VAN) – Osvaldo Alonso (MIN), Remi Walter (SKC), Alex Ring (ATX) – Gonzalo Higuain (MIA), Adam Buksa (NE), Valentin Castellanos (NYC)

Coach: Ronny Deila (NYC)

Bench: James Pantemis (MTL), Malte Amundsen (NYC), Auston Trusty (COL), Jonathan Osorio (TOR), Sebastian Lletget (LA), Federico Higuain (MIA), Franco Jara (DAL)

AUDI_GOAL_PROGRESS_10252021

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $500 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

Team of the Week

Related Stories

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Minnesota United, Vancouver Whitecaps step up in Week 31
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Columbus Crew, Real Salt Lake ignite Week 30
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Seattle Sounders, CF Montréal wow in Week 29
More News
More News
Philadelphia Union's Subaru Park achieves unique environmental milestone

Philadelphia Union's Subaru Park achieves unique environmental milestone
Brian Schmetzer: Nobody will want to face Seattle Sounders in the playoffs

Brian Schmetzer: Nobody will want to face Seattle Sounders in the playoffs
27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 32
Voices: Steve Zakuani

27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 32
New England's Adam Buksa named Week 32 MLS Player of the Week
Player of the Week

New England's Adam Buksa named Week 32 MLS Player of the Week
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Inter Miami, NYCFC explode for goals in Week 32

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Inter Miami, NYCFC explode for goals in Week 32
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 32

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 32
More News
Video
Video
Seattle-SKC controversy examined & was Chicharito's goal offside vs. Dallas?
6:53
Instant Replay

Seattle-SKC controversy examined & was Chicharito's goal offside vs. Dallas?
Week 32's biggest storylines! Review Show has all the details
26:05

Week 32's biggest storylines! Review Show has all the details
Brilliant bangers in Week 32 | Vote your favorite for Goal of the Week
1:35

Brilliant bangers in Week 32 | Vote your favorite for Goal of the Week
Best moments of Week 32
3:48

Best moments of Week 32
More Video