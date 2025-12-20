Orlando City sign Tyrese Spicer to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Orlando City have signed forward Tyrese Spicer to a contract extension, the club announced on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Trinidad & Tobago international's new deal lasts through the 2027-28 season with a club option for 2028-29.

Last August, Spicer joined Orlando via a trade with Toronto FC. He has 8g/3a in 54 games (all competitions) across the past two seasons, turning pro when Toronto picked him No. 1 overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.

Spicer has two goals in 11 caps with Trinidad & Tobago. That includes time at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup and in FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“In his short time with us, Tyrese has already shown the qualities that make him a special player. His pace, creativity and commitment have brought a new possibilities and quality to our attack,” Orlando City SC general manager and sporting director Ricardo Moreira said.

“We believe he has an incredibly bright future here in Orlando, and we’re thrilled to have him as part of our long-term plans as we continue to push for success.”