Orlando City sign Brazilian winger Tiago

Orlando City have acquired winger Tiago from Brazilian top-flight side Bahia, the club announced Friday.

The 20-year-old Brazil native is under contract through the 2027-28 MLS season with an option for 2028-29. He'll occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.

Tiago has produced 11g/3a in 52 matches for Bahia since graduating from the club's academy and making his senior debut in 2023.

“Tiago brings energy and versatility to our attack,” said GM and sporting director Ricardo Moreira. “He’s dangerous in one-on-one situations, can play across the front line and combines speed with creativity to unlock defenses.

"His work rate and tactical awareness fit perfectly with our style, and we’re excited about the dimension he’ll add to our offense.”