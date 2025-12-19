Red Bull New York re-sign defender Tim Parker

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
Red Bull New York have re-signed veteran defender Tim Parker through the 2026 MLS season with an option through June 2027, the club announced Friday.
The 32-year-old was out of contract following the 2025 season.
Now in his second stint at the club, Parker scored one goal in 16 appearances across all competitions for RBNY last season.
“Tim is a great leader both on and off the field and we are pleased to have him back in our locker room,” said head of sport Julian de Guzman.
“He is a great human being, and we are looking forward to having him on the field, helping our club pursue its goals next season.”
In his career, Parker has played for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Houston Dynamo FC, St. Louis CITY SC, the New England Revolution and RBNY. A 2023 MLS All-Star and MLS Best XI selection with St. Louis, he's made 287 regular-season appearances.
“We are excited to keep Tim at the club. He drives the standards in the locker room, and he shows tremendous leadership,” said head coach Michael Bradley. “Having him continue with the club is a great boost for our group.”
Heading into 2026, New York are looking to return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs after a 10th-place finish in the Eastern Conference (43 points). That ended their league-record, 15-year postseason streak.
