New York City FC re-sign midfielder Andrés Perea

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

New York City FC have re-signed midfielder Andrés Perea, the club announced Friday.

The 25-year-old is signed through the 2027-2028 MLS season, with an option for 2028-2029.

Perea has 7g/5a in 73 appearances across all competitions since joining NYCFC in July 2023 from the Philadelphia Union.

His 2025 season was cut short in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs against Charlotte FC after suffering a right lower leg fracture.

“The past two-and-a-half years with New York City have been incredibly good for me,” said Perea.

“I’ve felt so much love from the city, my teammates, the entire staff, and the fans, making me truly happy here. I’m really excited to sign a new contract with New York City and continue this journey with Los Celestes."

Perea, who spent 2020-22 with Orlando City SC, has been capped once by the US men's national team.

“As a team, we’re doing everything we can to win another MLS Cup," Perea said. "I will continue to work hard and to develop as a player to achieve that goal. I look forward to this upcoming season, as I truly believe it will be a special one."