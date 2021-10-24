Recap: Inter Miami 5, FC Cincinnati 1

Inter Miami CF kept their faint Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff hopes just about alive with an emphatic 5-1 victory over FC Cincinnati at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday night.

The Higuain brothers, Federico and Gonzalo, both found the net to twice give the hosts the lead either side of a Brandon Vazquez equalizer for Cincinnati. Indiana Vassilev, Lewis Morgan and Julian Carranza then all scored to make the scoreline a lopsided one.

The win for Miami, their biggest in their MLS history, takes them up to 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings, with 38 points from 31 matches. The five-point gap to the top seven remains a tall task to make up with three games remaining but, if nothing else, the result gives head coach Phil Neville some positive momentum heading to the end of a challenging season.

The Higuain brothers were at the center of the action from the beginning. In the sixth minute, Gonzalo Higuain fed Rodolfo Pizarro down the left and the Mexican international's cross was headed down and in by Federico Higuain. Seven minutes into the second half, with the score tied once more after Vazquez's well-taken equalizer, Gonzalo Higuain replicated Federico's finish off a cross sent in by his brother.