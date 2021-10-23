New England Revolution win 2021 MLS Supporters' Shield

For the first time in their 26-year history as an MLS original, the New England Revolution are Supporters' Shield winners.

The Revs officially claimed the honor as regular-season champions after the Seattle Sounders, needing a win to keep the Shield race alive, lost 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City at Lumen Field on Saturday.

A sign of the team's sustained excellence all year, the Revs have won the Shield with three regular-season games remaining. And it means there's sure to be something of a celebratory feel when the Revs visit Orlando City on Sunday evening (7:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

New England won't be turning their full attention to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs just yet, however. A win on Sunday would see Bruce Arena's squad tie the MLS record for most regular-season points, set by LAFC in 2019 with 72. Four points from their remaining three games would see the Revs claim the honor for themselves.

The Revs have lost just four times all year and their 62 goals scored is far and away the most of any team in MLS. Much of that attacking excellence has been thanks to the magical feet of presumed MVP front-runner Carles Gil, who leads MLS with 17 assists. The Spanish playmaker has benefited from two reliable goal-scorers in front of him in Gustavo Bou (15 goals) and Adam Buksa (14 goals), who are in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race. All three are Designated Players.

New England have been hard to break down at the other end, in large part thanks to the continued shot-stopping prowess of goalkeeper Matt Turner, who has become a regular starter with the US men's national team.

The victory represents a remarkable turnaround for the club since Arena took over as head coach and sporting director in May 2019, when the Revs were in last place in the Eastern Conference. It adds yet another honor to Arena's illustrious career and, following previous triumphs with D.C. United and the LA Galaxy (x2), he now has a record four Supporters' Shields to his name as coach, breaking a tie with the late great Sigi Schmid.

As reward for their Supporters' Shield win, New England have earned a place in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League and ensured that they will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, including in MLS Cup on Dec. 11, should they make it that far.

The Shield stays in the Eastern Conference after it was won by the Philadelphia Union a year ago. With New England's triumph, every MLS original club now either has a Supporters’ Shield or MLS Cup to their name.