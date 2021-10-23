New England Revolution win 2021 MLS Supporters' Shield

By Jason Le Miere @Jasonlemiere

1920x1080px_SS

For the first time in their 26-year history as an MLS original, the New England Revolution are Supporters' Shield winners.

The Revs officially claimed the honor as regular-season champions after the Seattle Sounders, needing a win to keep the Shield race alive, lost 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City at Lumen Field on Saturday.

A sign of the team's sustained excellence all year, the Revs have won the Shield with three regular-season games remaining. And it means there's sure to be something of a celebratory feel when the Revs visit Orlando City on Sunday evening (7:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

New England won't be turning their full attention to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs just yet, however. A win on Sunday would see Bruce Arena's squad tie the MLS record for most regular-season points, set by LAFC in 2019 with 72. Four points from their remaining three games would see the Revs claim the honor for themselves.

The Revs have lost just four times all year and their 62 goals scored is far and away the most of any team in MLS. Much of that attacking excellence has been thanks to the magical feet of presumed MVP front-runner Carles Gil, who leads MLS with 17 assists. The Spanish playmaker has benefited from two reliable goal-scorers in front of him in Gustavo Bou (15 goals) and Adam Buksa (14 goals), who are in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race. All three are Designated Players.

New England have been hard to break down at the other end, in large part thanks to the continued shot-stopping prowess of goalkeeper Matt Turner, who has become a regular starter with the US men's national team.

The victory represents a remarkable turnaround for the club since Arena took over as head coach and sporting director in May 2019, when the Revs were in last place in the Eastern Conference. It adds yet another honor to Arena's illustrious career and, following previous triumphs with D.C. United and the LA Galaxy (x2), he now has a record four Supporters' Shields to his name as coach, breaking a tie with the late great Sigi Schmid.

As reward for their Supporters' Shield win, New England have earned a place in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League and ensured that they will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, including in MLS Cup on Dec. 11, should they make it that far.

The Shield stays in the Eastern Conference after it was won by the Philadelphia Union a year ago. With New England's triumph, every MLS original club now either has a Supporters’ Shield or MLS Cup to their name. 

Here's a full list of Supporters' Shield winners since the league's inaugural season in 1996.

Supporters' Shield Winners
Year
Team
Points (points per game)
2021
New England Revolution
69* (2.23)
2020
Philadelphia Union
47 (2.04)
2019
LAFC
72 (2.12)
2018
New York Red Bulls
71 (2.09)
2017
Toronto FC
69 (2.02)
2016
FC Dallas
60 (1.76)
2015
New York Red Bulls
60 (1.76)
2014
Seattle Sounders
64 (1.88)
2013
New York Red Bulls
59 (1.74)
2012
San Jose Earthquakes
66 (1.94)
2011
LA Galaxy
67 (1.97)
2010
LA Galaxy
59 (1.97)
2009
Columbus Crew
49 (1.63)
2008
Columbus Crew
57 (1.90)
2007
D.C. United
55 (1.83)
2006
D.C. United
55 (1.72)
2005
San Jose Earthquakes
64 (2.00)
2004
Columbus Crew
49 (1.63)
2003
Chicago Fire FC
53 (1.77)
2002
LA Galaxy
51 (1.82)
2001
Miami Fusion
53 (2.04)
2000
Sporting Kansas City
57 (1.78)
1999
D.C. United
57 (1.78)
1998
LA Galaxy
68 (2.12)
1997
D.C. United
55 (1.72)
1996
Tampa Bay Mutiny
58 (1.81)

*New England still have three games of the regular season remaining.

New England Revolution

Related Stories

"We want to win trophies": New England Revolution on verge of first Supporters' Shield
Tajon Buchanan returns to Orlando as bonafide star for New England, Canada
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 32
More News
More News
Recap: New York Red Bulls 2, Columbus Crew 1

Recap: New York Red Bulls 2, Columbus Crew 1
Rock Bottom! The Rock weighs in on Tim Melia's takedown of Cristian Roldan

Rock Bottom! The Rock weighs in on Tim Melia's takedown of Cristian Roldan
New England Revolution Earn Top Seed in Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs winning the Supporters’ Shield 

New England Revolution Earn Top Seed in Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs winning the Supporters’ Shield 
Recap: Seattle Sounders 1, Sporting Kansas City 2

Recap: Seattle Sounders 1, Sporting Kansas City 2
New England Revolution win 2021 MLS Supporters' Shield

New England Revolution win 2021 MLS Supporters' Shield
Chicago Fire FC sign homegrown midfielder Sergio Oregel from MLS NEXT-winning team
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire FC sign homegrown midfielder Sergio Oregel from MLS NEXT-winning team
More News
Video
Video
SAVE: James Pantemis, CF Montréal - 25th minute
0:26

SAVE: James Pantemis, CF Montréal - 25th minute
SAVE: Sean Johnson, NYCFC - 22nd minute
0:31

SAVE: Sean Johnson, NYCFC - 22nd minute
PK GOAL: Kacper Przybylko, Philadelphia Union - 18th minute
0:33

PK GOAL: Kacper Przybylko, Philadelphia Union - 18th minute
GOAL: Valentín Castellanos, NYCFC - 11th minute
0:57

GOAL: Valentín Castellanos, NYCFC - 11th minute
More Video