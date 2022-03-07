Team of the Week presented by Audi: Austin FC, New York Red Bulls pour on goals in Week 2

Goals galore from Austin FC and New York Red Bulls pace the latest Team of the Week presented by Audi, honoring Week 2’s top players in the 2022 campaign.
After a 5-1 thumping of Inter Miami CF, Austin FC have established a league record for the most goals (10) by a club through the first two weeks of a season. Two goals and one assist from midfielder Sebastian Driussi led the way Sunday, while forward Ethan Finlay’s brace placed him on the bench. Head coach Josh Wolff mans the TotW sidelines.
RBNY’s 4-1 win at Toronto FC was spearheaded by a first-half hat trick from Lewis Morgan, with the Scottish winger acquired last December via a trade with Inter Miami CF. After a trio of assists, Polish forward Patryk Klimala earned a bench spot.
The forward pairing features Diego Rubio (Colorado Rapids) and Yimmi Chara (Portland Timbers). Rubio had one goal and one assist in a 3-0 win over Atlanta United, while Chara’s second bicycle kick in as many weeks helped earn a 1-1 draw at LAFC.
Aside from Driussi and Morgan, Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Lucas Zelarayan (Columbus Crew) and Efrain Alvarez (LA Galaxy) complete the 3-5-2 formation’s midfield group. Gil netted a penalty kick in a 1-0 home-opener win over FC Dallas; Zelarayan bagged a brace in a 3-3 win at the San Jose Earthquakes; and Alvarez’s long-range blast earned a 1-0 win at Charlotte FC, a match that set an MLS standalone attendance record (74,479 fans).
Along the backline, both San Jose center back Francisco Calvo (two goals) and LAFC center back Mamadou Fall (stoppage-time equalizer) got on the scoresheet. And featuring at left back, Bakaye Dibassy (Minnesota United FC) showed tremendous versatility in a 1-1 draw vs. Nashville SC.
The goalkeeper spot belongs to Thomas Hasal, who made four key stops in Vancouver Whitecaps FC's 0-0 draw vs. New York City FC. Hasal’s stepped into the starting spot after Maxime Crepeau was traded to LAFC.
Team of the Week (3-5-2, left to right): Thomas Hasal (VAN) – Bakaye Dibassy (MIN), Francisco Calvo (SJ), Mamadou Fall (LAFC) – Lewis Morgan (RBNY), Sebastian Driussi (ATX), Carles Gil (NE), Lucas Zelarayan (CLB), Efrain Alvarez (LA) – Diego Rubio (COL), Yimmi Chara (POR)
Coach: Josh Wolff (ATX)
Bench: Zac MacMath (RSL), Walker Zimmerman (NSH), Mark Delgado (LA), Remi Walter (SKC), Daniel Gazdag (PHI), Ethan Finlay (ATX), Patryk Klimala (RBNY)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $500 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.