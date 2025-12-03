Canada World Cup draw predictions: Best & worst groups for 2026

The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw is set for Friday, Dec. 5 at 12 pm ET in Washington, D.C., giving Canada and the 41 other already-qualified teams their group for next summer's tournament.

This time, with an expanded field of 48 teams instead of 32, let's explore some best and worst draw scenarios that could await the CanMNT.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, two of Canada’s groupmates made the semifinals – and the other team was Belgium. They don’t want that again.

Before focus turns to "just beat the team in front of you," each nation is hoping for a dream draw to avoid the "Group of Death" and ease their path into the knockout rounds.

Also, as a host nation, Canada are in Pot 1, ensuring they cannot be grouped with another Pot 1 team.

All teams are divided into four different pots, with each group consisting of one team per pot. Teams from the same confederation cannot be in the same group, except for UEFA (Europe), which can have two teams per group. This means Canada won't see another Concacaf team during the group stage.

Before we get into the best and worst-case scenarios, as well as some interesting other options, let’s set some ground rules.

Canada (27th in FIFA Rankings)

Australia (26th)

Scotland (36th)

New Zealand (86th)

There are different theories about the “best group” at the World Cup. Do you want to play only the lowest-ranked teams and risk being caught by surprise in a knockout round, or do you want to test yourself at a winnable level? And how about the opener, which could set the tone for the whole tournament?

If there’s one thing this group would bring, it's a party. Should these four Commonwealth countries be drawn into Group B, Canada would feel pretty good about their odds of advancing.

Les Rouges would open the tournament against New Zealand at Toronto FC's BMO Field and would likely be viewed as the clear favorite, paving the way for a potential celebratory start to the World Cup.

With a UEFA member virtually guaranteed, drawing Scotland may be the best case of the European options remaining. Although Scotland provide a stiff challenge, many fans would rather face them than the high-powered attack of Norway or one of the UEFA playoff threats that lurk in Pot 4.

The group stage finale could prove to be the most difficult test against an Australian side that's been in great form throughout 2025, including a 1-0 win over Canada in an October friendly in Montréal. The Socceroos’ recipe would likely be to rely on a low-block as they did in that friendly, a tactic Canada have struggled against.

Other options