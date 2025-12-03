Wilfried Nancy leaves Columbus Crew to coach Celtic FC

To complete the move, Celtic have compensated Columbus with an undisclosed fee. Nancy had an active contract with the Crew.

As part of the deal, assistant coach Kwame Ampadu, assistant coach and fitness coach Jules Gueguen, and video performance coach Maxime Chalier will join Nancy in Glasgow. They were also under contract with Columbus.

Nancy leaves Columbus after a hugely successful run, which includes the 2023 MLS Cup title, the 2024 Leagues Cup crown and a trip to the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final. In 2024, Nancy was named Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year.

"Wilfried helped our club accomplish so much over the past three seasons, and we’ll forever be grateful for his passion and efforts to advance the Crew and Major League Soccer," said the Haslam, Johnson and Edwards families.

"He led us to our third MLS Cup, first Leagues Cup championship and a Concacaf Champions Cup Final, and most importantly, his leadership further established a culture and commitment to success that will continue to positively impact our club for years to come.