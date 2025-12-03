Vancouver Whitecaps: How they built an MLS Cup finalist

There are several ways to measure Vancouver Whitecaps FC ’s advancement since Axel Schuster arrived from German giants FC Schalke 04 to take up sporting director duties in November 2019.

“Not really thinking like the ultimate of a team that can make it to an MLS Cup final. I think we always, as a club, have only thought about the next step. We have focused only on the next squad and the next improvements.”

“It was a step-by-step approach, and it was always about making this team better,” Schuster explained to MLSsoccer.com on Tuesday, as he and the ‘Caps prepared for Saturday’s championship bout against Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

Then there’s the aesthetic improvement from the cautious, attritional style that marked Marc Dos Santos’ tenure to the counterattacking verve of Vanni Sartini’s time as head coach, and now their irresistibly assertive possession play under first-year boss Jesper Sørensen.

One can mark VWFC’s painstaking progress in simple statistical terms. The club that finished dead last in the Western Conference and 23rd of 24 in the overall MLS table a few weeks before Schuster’s hiring with an 8W-16L-10D record, has now qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs four of the last five seasons, winning four consecutive Canadian Championships along the way.

In stark contrast to the ‘LA, New York or Miami’ stereotype often associated with superstar arrivals in MLS, Müller researched his options in depth. He was wowed by the Whitecaps’ displays in their underdog run to the Concacaf Champions Cup final, and their subsequent ability to shake off the agony of that 5-0 loss to Cruz Azul and climb back into the Supporters’ Shield race despite a raft of injuries and international call-ups.

“They showed me their ideas, their plans, and I felt quite comfortable from the beginning. Vancouver is already known globally as one of the best cities in the world, which is important, but the main part for me was the football on the pitch.”

“If you’ve watched the Vancouver Whitecaps this season and their development over the last few years, there is a chance to win titles, not only this year but also next year,” Müller told reporters when he was unveiled in August.

Really, though, the highest compliment anyone could pay the Whitecaps’ reinvention came from Thomas Müller . The German legend scanned the galaxy of clubs around the world where he could continue his storied career after a quarter-century at Bayern Munich, and – despite much bigger financial offers and more glamorous settings available – decided VWFC was his place to be.

Bang for their buck

At the heart of those inspiring performances: Years of roster work by Schuster and an analytics staff that he considers one of MLS’s elite, fused with the elevating effect of Sørensen’s expert guidance. All of it was executed on a budget that, even after Müller’s arrival, ranked 17th of 30 MLS clubs in guaranteed salary compensation, according to MLS Players Association documents.

“We always said we need a good mixture,” explained Schuster. “We need a few key players that are also good as leaders on the pitch, who can help [in]experienced players – young players or not, experienced players can be both – and are our skeleton for everything.

“Then we have to add some overseen players, some players who maybe had a dip in their career, and some young talent with a high ceiling, but very little experience.”

Scan the starting XI that beat San Diego FC in Saturday’s Western Conference Final, and you’ll see the variety of methods used.

At the tip of the spear is Brian White, a 2018 SuperDraft pick of the New York Red Bulls traded to Vancouver in 2021 for $400,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) plus incentives; the 79 goals he’s since scored across all competitions suggest that fee was quite a bargain. At the other end of the pitch stands goalkeeping mainstay Yohei Takaoka, quietly signed in 2023 from Yokohama F. Marinos of Japan’s J.League, to this day an under-the-radar market in MLS.

Further down the spine, the presence of Müller and Andrés Cubas, a Paraguayan international with a very good chance of taking part in next summer’s FIFA World Cup, underlines the value of savvy Designated Player signings. Yet their impact is magnified by the presence of breakout box-to-box star Sebastian Berhalter, acquired from the Columbus Crew in 2022 for a baseline of $50,000 in GAM, the lowest amount MLS regulations allow to be included in a trade.

Winger Ali Ahmed is today a Canadian international on the radar of big European clubs. But he was largely unknown when he joined VWFC’s system five years ago, a Toronto native who’d roamed across Europe as a teenager in search of his big break, living in hostels as he unsuccessfully trialed at clubs in Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands and England.

On the opposite flank is Emmanuel Sabbi, an Italian-Ghanaian attacker whose family emigrated to Ohio when he was a child. Sabbi built some buzz in his adolescence as a United States youth international, particularly at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, but had toiled in relative obscurity in Spain, Denmark and France before Vancouver acquired him last winter.

Success stories like these are vital given the value in MLS of developing domestic players, which in Vancouver’s case includes both Canadians and Yanks. While many of their US-based counterparts can quickly attain the residency status that removes foreign players from international roster slots, Canada’s naturalization process runs much longer.