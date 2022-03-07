Bicycles only! Yimmi Chara does it again for Portland in draw at LAFC

In Sunday's 1-1 Week 2 draw against LAFC at Banc of California Stadium, the 30-year-old Colombian got on his bike yet again, cashing home a strikingly similar golazo to open the scoring for the Timbers in the 18th minute. Watch it below:

“I’m very happy to be able to score again for the team,” Chara said in Spanish through a team translator, unwilling to get carried away after 10-man Portland gave up a last-gasp equalizer to Mamadou Fall deep into stoppage time.

"It was a great effort, but unfortunately we leave today with a sour taste in our mouth with a tie."

Result aside it's truly spectacular stuff, and the odds of Chara finding two goals like this in a season, let alone in back-to-back weeks, have to be astronomical. The younger brother of legendary Timbers teammate Diego is off to a roaring start with the pair of highlight-reel goals and an assist through Portland's first two matches of the season.