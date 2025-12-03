Lionel Messi on historic run as Inter Miami host MLS Cup

Surprise, surprise: Lionel Messi is on a heater heading into MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi on Saturday (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

Let's spotlight Messi's biggest moments as he looks to win a 47th trophy for club and country, extending his own world record.

Phrased another way, the Argentine No. 10 has directly factored into 76% of Miami's postseason goals as they've outscored opponents 17-3 on this historic stretch.

The Inter Miami CF superstar has an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs record 13 goal contributions (6g/7a) this year, powering the Herons as they prepare to host Vancouver Whitecaps FC .

With 5g/3a from their captain, including his second playoff brace in a do-or-die Game 3 , the Herons avoided an early exit.

Nashville pushed the series to three games, though they struggled to contain Messi – especially at Chase Stadium.

After earning the Eastern Conference No. 3 seed, Messi and Miami started their playoff journey in Round One against No. 6 seed Nashville SC .

Miami traveled for the Conference Semifinals, where they met No. 2 seed FC Cincinnati and Evander.

In the battle of No. 10s, Messi had the last laugh with 1g/3a to take the MLS single-playoff goal contributions record (then 12).