Lionel Messi on historic run as Inter Miami host MLS Cup

Surprise, surprise: Lionel Messi is on a heater heading into MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi on Saturday (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).
The Inter Miami CF superstar has an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs record 13 goal contributions (6g/7a) this year, powering the Herons as they prepare to host Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Phrased another way, the Argentine No. 10 has directly factored into 76% of Miami's postseason goals as they've outscored opponents 17-3 on this historic stretch.
Let's spotlight Messi's biggest moments as he looks to win a 47th trophy for club and country, extending his own world record.
After earning the Eastern Conference No. 3 seed, Messi and Miami started their playoff journey in Round One against No. 6 seed Nashville SC.
Nashville pushed the series to three games, though they struggled to contain Messi – especially at Chase Stadium.
With 5g/3a from their captain, including his second playoff brace in a do-or-die Game 3, the Herons avoided an early exit.
Miami traveled for the Conference Semifinals, where they met No. 2 seed FC Cincinnati and Evander.
In the battle of No. 10s, Messi had the last laugh with 1g/3a to take the MLS single-playoff goal contributions record (then 12).
He opened the scoring with a header, plus set up goals from Mateo Silvetti and Tadeo Allende during the 4-0 rout at TQL Stadium.
Entering the Eastern Conference Final against No. 5 seed New York City FC, the Herons knew they'd host MLS Cup with a win.
Not that any extra motivation was needed.
Messi turned orchestrator in the eventual 5-1 drubbing, recording an assist on Silvetti's momentum-swinging goal that gave him a world-record 405 helpers (previously held by Ferenc Puskás with 404).
Of course, that assist also extended Messi's playoff goal contributions to 13.
Messi's scorching playoff run is a continuation of his form in recent months.
With a hat trick on Decision Day, he ended the regular season with 29g/19a to win the Golden Boot presented by Audi ahead of LAFC's Denis Bouanga and Nashville SC's Sam Surridge (both 24 goals).
Over Miami's last eight regular-season games, Messi went supernova with 10g/9a.
Just ahead of the playoffs, Messi signed a contract extension with Miami through 2028 – positioning him to help open Miami Freedom Park next April.
Here's a look at some other notable statistics as the GOAT looks to also become the first back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP.
- Across the regular season and playoffs, Messi has the most goal contributions in MLS history (61). That surpasses the previous record, held by LAFC's Carlos Vela (52; 2019 season).
- During the regular season, Messi's 48 goal contributions (29g/19a) were one shy of Vela's record of 49. Messi reached that in 28 games, whereas Vela (34g/15a) got there in 31 games.
- Inter Miami have 98 combined regular-season and playoff goals in 2025, the most in a single season in MLS history.
- Miami's 17 playoff goals are one shy of the record 18 LA Galaxy set in 2024.
- MLS Cup will be Inter Miami's 58th game across all competitions in 2025, a record for an MLS club in a single year.
- Messi has featured in 48 games across all competitions this year, tallying 43 goals. Beyond MLS play, that includes Leagues Cup (two goals), Concacaf Champions Cup (five goals) and the FIFA Club World Cup (one goal).