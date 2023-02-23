So, what happened? Your guide to the 2023 MLS offseason 

That Nov. 5 thriller at BMO Stadium was three-and-a-half months ago. A lot has happened over the winter in the world of MLS. Let’s catch up on the big changes, on and off the field.

LAFC ’s dramatic victory over the Philadelphia Union after a penalty shootout – featuring six total goals split evenly, including each team scoring deep into stoppage time of extra time – immediately entered the pantheon of best-ever MLS games.

If you needed a bit to recover from MLS Cup 2022 , I don’t blame you.

There is a lot more info on MLS Season Pass here . One key point: Regional and local networks aren’t broadcasting MLS games anymore. Select ones will appear on linear partners.

All in one place. No blackouts. Any device. A more consistent schedule. Brand new studios. Brand new analysts and shows and talent. It’s going to be awesome.

We have to start here, don’t we? How we all consume the games (fans and folks who make a living around this sport like me alike) has changed with a 10-year, historic media rights deal for Apple TV to broadcast MLS.

This trend is not ending. It’s only becoming more important and more apparent. New pathways are forged every year; player profiles and prices continue to diversify. That list includes a handful of talented homegrowns… it also includes a highly-rated South American teenager and a SuperDraft selection.

That’s a whole lot of big deals. Up to $37 million just to the Chicago Fire … who finished third-from-bottom in the Eastern Conference last season.

On the field, MLS had another busy winter in terms of transferring players abroad. From stars to rising talent to rotation players, the league’s place in the global marketplace continues to grow each year.

The nature of global soccer makes it exciting and busy to keep up with the player pool and stars. It’s more like college sports in a way with roster turnover than, say, the NBA.

Technical staffers I speak with often joke about the “selling club” moniker. Every league is a selling league, every club is a selling club outside of, what, like four clubs worldwide?

MLS clubs spent a whole lot of money to acquire talent from everywhere

Here comes St. Louis!

St. Louis CITY SC kick off their inaugural MLS season on Saturday, joining as the league’s 29th team.

St. Louis is among the most storied soccer cities in the U.S. The appetite for an MLS team was strong, with season tickets selling out immediately and a waitlist already growing.

On the field, St. Louis are built in a high-pressing, transition style similar to the New York Red Bulls (among many other teams in MLS now as the game model has become more popular). The club named German executive Lutz Pfannenstiel as sporting director to build the roster, who has experience all throughout the globe, working with Hoffenheim and Dusseldorf before coming to the Midwest.

Pfannenstiel hired Bradley Carnell (who was an RBNY assistant) as their inaugural head coach. Key players include former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Bürki, MLS veteran center back Tim Parker, DP forward Klauss, DP midfielder Eduard Löwen, defensive midfielder Njabulo Blom and more.

Major free agency moves

Some familiar faces will be in new places this season, including perhaps the most top-end talent to change teams in MLS free agency than ever before.

With less restrictive free agency requirements, the pool was deep. Two players who are all-time club leaders in appearances have moved teams, as Sean Johnson left NYCFC to join Toronto FC and Matt Hedges departed FC Dallas for Toronto as well.

To name a few more: