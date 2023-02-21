MLS announces new playoff format for 2023 season

Major League Soccer today announced the format and schedule for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup presented by Audi.

Building on the popular single-elimination format, the 2023 MLS postseason will see the addition of a pair of single-elimination Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card matches ahead of an enhanced Round One, which now includes a Best-of-3 series.

After Decision Day on Oct. 21, the playoff schedule will go as follows:

Every Postseason Game, Everywhere on MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass will feature every match of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs as well as MLS Cup presented by Audi, all in one place, with no blackouts. All matches will feature commentary in either English or Spanish, while matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada will also have the option to select their home team’s radio for broadcast audio on the Apple TV app where available.