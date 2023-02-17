What Julián Araujo brings FC Barcelona & what his transfer means for LA Galaxy

So, what will Araujo bring to the table in Spain? Why did FC Barcelona want to sign him? Oh, and what’s next for the LA Galaxy?

Even with all of the red tape, it’s a massive, "once in a lifetime opportunity" for Araujo, as his former Galaxy teammate Sacha Kljestan said on Twitter , to sign with one of the biggest clubs in the world. It’s also a valuable deal for the Galaxy, who earn a lucrative transfer and open up a U22 Initiative roster slot.

Now, because Araujo’s move comes after the LaLiga deadline, he won’t be registered to play until the next transfer window opens in the summer. Still, Araujo will apparently train with Barcelona B before moving up to the first team, according to Barcelona B manager Rafa Márquez .

After more than two weeks of limbo caused by an 18-second delay that took the initial deal past the January transfer window deadline, the 21-year-old right back has now officially moved to FC Barcelona. The deal nets the LA Galaxy a reported $4 million transfer fee (club-record total).

"My head and my vision is to go to Europe," Julián Araujo said last year .

At club level, Araujo made his LA Galaxy debut in 2019. He became a regular starter for the team in 2020 and quickly became a well-known player in MLS (two-time All-Star), moving up and down the right side of the field and breaking up opposing attacks.

Araujo is also a Mexican international and has made three appearances for El Tri. Before getting his first cap under then-manager Tata Martino, the young defender played one game for the US men’s national team – a friendly against El Salvador in December 2020. Ultimately, he filed a one-time switch of association to play for Mexico.

Araujo can play in multiple positions on the right side of the backline. During his time with the Galaxy, he has been used as a right back in a back four and as a right wingback in a back five. Before current manager Greg Vanney arrived in Los Angeles, Araujo was even used as a right winger, although that’s not his best position.

As the Italian international receives the ball out on the left wing, Araujo steps out to close him down. Knowing the ex-Napoli star wants to cut inside onto his right foot, Araujo shapes his body to shepherd his opponent down the wing. Insigne tries to find space, but can’t create any separation and Araujo eventually wins the ball near the corner flag.

While he’s not a flawless defender, he displayed plenty of impressive moments during his time in MLS. Take this sequence from the Galaxy’s game against Lorenzo Insigne and Toronto FC from August 2022 as an example.

Despite having plenty of experience attacking down the right side, Araujo is at his best in a defense-first role. He is an aggressive, forceful defender who often thrives in 1-v-1 situations. According to American Soccer Analysis’ goals added metric, Araujo created more value with his interrupting (which includes actions like tackles, blocks, interceptions, recoveries and headers) than he did with any other part of his game in 2022.

Araujo brings plenty of effort and solid footwork to the table – and he also has elite speed. According to Second Spectrum, he was the 33rd fastest player in all of MLS last year based on top sustained speed, putting the young defender in the 95th percentile. That speed helps Araujo track back in defensive transition and burst up the wing in the attack.

In addition to his defensive ability and potential, Araujo has an excellent right foot.

He doesn’t typically tuck inside and combine in central areas, at least in part because that wasn’t his role in Vanney’s system in LA. But he can get forward and create chances in the final third. According to FBref, Araujo finished in the 82nd percentile in assists per 90 minutes and the 79th percentile in expected assisted goals per 90 among fullbacks in MLS in 2022. He also finished in the 80th percentile in crosses into the penalty area.