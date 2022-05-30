Seattle's CCL hangover, Galaxy go nuclear, Miami find their mojo & more from Week 14

However, I will point out one particular pattern of play that we see time and again from RSL no matter what the formation – theirs or the opponent’s. You can watch it on the opening goal:

That’s what a guy who watches the Claret-and-Cobalt like a hawk every single week has to say! They are breaking models and brains with how they are pulling this off, and it feels like so much changes from week to week that it’s hard to pick out one particular principle of play and point to it as something that they build upon.

"I can't tell you what it is. I don't know. I just see a team that wants to fight.”

"There's nothing that makes sense,” Dunny told Andrew Wiebe and me when we asked him what his take is on this current season’s secret sauce. “We're doing this hardcore deep dive analytically, you know, across the board. We can talk about pressing and statistics and possession and expected goals and all of that, but this is one of those teams where I can never read into any of it. To your point, I don't know what that something is, and I don't know how to explain it.

We’re nearly at the halfway point and, following Saturday night’s dominant 3-0 win over visiting Houston , RSL are third in the West on 1.79 ppg. The type of dominance they showed this week is not a typical thing – they are much more of an “every game is a knife fight” type of team than “every game is a masterpiece” type of team.

First, you’ll note that this is nearly a 20-pass build-up from back to front. RSL are about the grit and grind, but even with no Damir Kreilach and no DPs on the field, they can ball if you don’t push them defensively.

Second, note the final few passes of that sequence. Left winger Justin Meram, who is very right-footed, loves to come inside not just in the attacking third, but in possession as well. He and left back Andrew Brody have developed some real chemistry with this rotation, and doing it at pace and in sync allows Meram to get on the ball ahead of pressure.

You can also see, two passes earlier in this clip, that Meram’s got his head up, checking both shoulders. He’s not actually checking for pressure here since he knows the ball’s getting to him too quickly for Houston’s midfield to shift with it. What he’s checking to see is the actual shape of the Dynamo backline and defensive midfield – to see if that pass right into that soft spot between the lines is on.

Obviously in this play it was. And then that leads us, I think, to the foundational principle of play under Pablo Mastroeni: once you have the opponents scrambling, do not give them time to unscramble. (Note that Dunny is talking about how gassed Houston’s right back Zeca is at the start of this clip, and note that Zeca’s too winded to do more than jog back and basically wave at Bobby Wood heading home at the back post). In preseason I wrote about how RSL under Pablo were great at never letting a chance to run at a retreating backline go to waste, and thus how they were excellent at getting multiple runners into the box as open play shots were taken. Once an opposing line is broken, the attackers are programmed to get forward and get into dangerous spots.

And that is how what looks like a pretty normal, non-threatening build-up at the 28:04 mark ends up with an open header inside the six 13 seconds later. And it turns out that improving this very thing – something they were already good at – is exactly what they were working on this week.

“In previous games, we’ve been quite static in our movement once we rotate the ball to the weak side and we just kind of hold our positions,” Mastroeni said (and for what it’s worth I would debate that, but clearly he knows better). “We’ve been working this week on really mixing up the runs and being more dynamic – don’t be standing in one spot and ride into a spot. J Glad’s [Justen Glad] goal and Bobby [Wood]’s goal were two of those moments where they arrived at the right time and had fantastic finishes.”

So that’s the story right now with RSL. I do think a lot of the rest of it kind of defies analysis, but in this one specific phase they know exactly what they want to do, and then are maniacal about doing it when the chance presents itself.