LAFC vs. Pachuca: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup Phase One match

LAFC will seek to climb the Leagues Cup 2025 standings on Friday night when they host LIGA MX side Pachuca for a Phase One match.
How to watch & stream
When
- Friday, Aug. 1 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California
During Phase One, MLS and LIGA MX teams aim to earn points in a league-specific table against clubs from their own league. Adding to the rivalry showdowns, matches go straight to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie.
The top four teams from each Leagues Cup league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals, meaning only eight of the 36 entrants (18 from MLS, 18 from LIGA MX) reach the knockout phase.
The Leagues Cup final is set for Aug. 31, while the top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
LAFC helped begin this year's tournament on Tuesday night, taking a solitary point from their 1-1 draw against Mazatlán. David Martínez scored in the first half, only for the LIGA MX visitors to quickly equalize and eventually win a 12-round penalty shootout.
With just the top four teams per league booking a quarterfinal ticket, the pressure's on LAFC to take all three points against Pachuca. Anything less, and the 2024 finalists may be left playing for pride in their final Phase One match vs. Tigres UANL (Aug. 5).
The good news: Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz should be fresh after coming on as second-half substitutes against Mazatlán.
Pachuca took care of business in their Leagues Cup opener, holding on for a 3-2 win against San Diego FC. Alexéi Domínguez led the way with a brace, and Carlos Moreno made four saves to frustrate the MLS expansion side.
Now, Los Tuzos can create separation in the standings with another positive result. Even with a point, they'll be well-positioned entering their final Phase One test vs. Houston Dynamo FC (Aug. 5).
Alongside Domínguez, Pachuca's top threats include former Nashville SC striker Jhonder Cádiz and Colombian forward Luis Quiñones.