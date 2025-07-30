LAFC vs. Pachuca: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup Phase One match

LAFC helped begin this year's tournament on Tuesday night, taking a solitary point from their 1-1 draw against Mazatlán. David Martínez scored in the first half, only for the LIGA MX visitors to quickly equalize and eventually win a 12-round penalty shootout.

With just the top four teams per league booking a quarterfinal ticket, the pressure's on LAFC to take all three points against Pachuca. Anything less, and the 2024 finalists may be left playing for pride in their final Phase One match vs. Tigres UANL (Aug. 5).