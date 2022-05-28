4 goals in 30 minutes! LAFC, San Jose start Week 14 in style 

Hope you didn't bet the under. LAFC and the San Jose Earthquakes got Week 14 off to a sizzling start with four goals in the opening 31 minutes on Saturday.
Cristian Arango got it started when he converted a penalty after Jan Gregus took down Ryan Hollingshead.
Then Hollingshead got into the act himself to double the lead from near the edge of the penalty area.
Jeremy Ebobisse answered with a brace, scoring in the 16th and 31st minutes. And in between, he probably should've scored another in the 24th.
Ebobisse's fourth brace of the season pulled him to nine goals on the season and into a tie (at least momentarily) with FC Dallas' Jesus Ferreira for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi.
Prior to 2022, Ebobisse had only two multi-goal performances in his previous five MLS seasons. He's now in touching distance of his career high of 11 goals set with the Portland Timbers in 2019.