4 goals in 30 minutes! LAFC, San Jose start Week 14 in style 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Hope you didn't bet the under. LAFC and the San Jose Earthquakes got Week 14 off to a sizzling start with four goals in the opening 31 minutes on Saturday.

Cristian Arango got it started when he converted a penalty after Jan Gregus took down Ryan Hollingshead.

Then Hollingshead got into the act himself to double the lead from near the edge of the penalty area.

Jeremy Ebobisse answered with a brace, scoring in the 16th and 31st minutes. And in between, he probably should've scored another in the 24th.

Ebobisse's fourth brace of the season pulled him to nine goals on the season and into a tie (at least momentarily) with FC Dallas' Jesus Ferreira for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi.

Prior to 2022, Ebobisse had only two multi-goal performances in his previous five MLS seasons. He's now in touching distance of his career high of 11 goals set with the Portland Timbers in 2019.

San Jose Earthquakes Los Angeles Football Club

Related Stories

Without Vela, LAFC seek "bounce back" against San Jose Earthquakes
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 13
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 13 Positional Rankings
More News
More News
Nashville SC "sensational" in ending Colorado Rapids' lengthy home unbeaten run

Nashville SC "sensational" in ending Colorado Rapids' lengthy home unbeaten run
Paul Arriola "best winger in the league"? FC Dallas, USMNT star in peak form

Paul Arriola "best winger in the league"? FC Dallas, USMNT star in peak form
Most underappreciated goalie in MLS? NYCFC "not surprised" by Sean Johnson heroics

Most underappreciated goalie in MLS? NYCFC "not surprised" by Sean Johnson heroics
Start him, Ecuador! Inter Miami’s Leo Campana celebrates call-up with goal

Start him, Ecuador! Inter Miami’s Leo Campana celebrates call-up with goal
Djordje Mihailovic exits CF Montréal match injured as USMNT camp nears

Djordje Mihailovic exits CF Montréal match injured as USMNT camp nears
CanMNT's Jonathan Osorio leaves Toronto FC game with apparent injury

CanMNT's Jonathan Osorio leaves Toronto FC game with apparent injury
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo FC | May 28, 2022
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo FC | May 28, 2022
GOAL: Justen Glad, Real Salt Lake - 92nd minute
1:03

GOAL: Justen Glad, Real Salt Lake - 92nd minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | May 28, 2022
4:17

HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | May 28, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. Nashville SC | May 28, 2022
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. Nashville SC | May 28, 2022
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10