Philadelphia's flaw, Orlando's top-five chances & more from Matchday 26

Orlando City are a curious case of having been better on the road (20 pts) than at home (18), indicating that despite their attacking talent they still seem more comfortable playing in a more defensive posture and hitting quickly through Ojeda, Marco Pašalić and Alex Freeman. And while it’s kept them from entering the top four (Doyle Edit: Top five!) conversation in a real way, it’s proved effective.

This might feel like a familiar story (and a rather frustrating one) for Orlando City supporters, but with Freeman’s continued emergence and Ojeda’s leveling up (his pair of goals this weekend put him at 22 goal contributions for the year) make them arguably a better team than the one that last year fell flat at the final hurdle at home to make MLS Cup.

The other player who has changed things this year is 28-year-old Colombian orchestrator Eduard Atuesta – a switch in player profiles in the same position from the more combative twin No. 6 combo of César Araújo and Wilder Cartagena (who ruptured his Achilles tendon in preseason). That pair provided plenty of work in the engine room, but often didn’t have the progressive passing to put Ojeda & Co. in the best spots.

There may be no better example of this than the way Atuesta senses the soft spot in the Revs’ midfield three to give himself enough time to literally wave Ojeda into the run before playing a perfectly clipped ball in behind New England for Orlando’s first goal: