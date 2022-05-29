Start him, Ecuador! Inter Miami’s Leo Campana celebrates call-up with goal

By Sydney Hunte @SHWrites

Leo Campana can't stop scoring for Inter Miami CF.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee entered Saturday's weather-delayed contest against the Portland Timbers with six goals and two assists in 13 MLS matches.

And it's certainly caught the eye of Ecuador men's national team coach Gustavo Alfaro, as the 21-year-old was announced among the group of players called into a trio of friendlies on United States soil. World Cup-bound Ecuador will play against Nigeria (June 2, Red Bull Arena), Mexico (June 5, Soldier Field) and Cape Verde (June 11, DRV PNK Stadium).

On Saturday, Campana celebrated the only way he knew how: by adding to his already-strong goal total in the 27th minute to stake Miami to a 1-0 lead.

MIA_Leonardo_Campana_HEA
Leonardo Campana
Forward · Inter Miami CF

He'd come close to a brace moments later, with Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic making a nice save to keep the scoreline where it was.

Campana, who has 10 appearances with La Tri's senior side, is certainly making a case for himself to remain solidly in the discussion for increased playing time at the international level. Could that equal a spot in the Qatar 2022 World Cup this winter, too?

Inter Miami CF Leonardo Campana

Related Stories

Minnesota, San Jose exit Open Cup; LA Galaxy take El Trafico over LAFC
Power Rankings: Austin FC, Real Salt Lake ascend after Weeks 12 & 13
Neville: Gonzalo Higuain "different class" in Inter Miami's win over New York Red Bulls
More News
More News
Nashville SC "sensational" in ending Colorado Rapids' lengthy home unbeaten run

Nashville SC "sensational" in ending Colorado Rapids' lengthy home unbeaten run
Paul Arriola "best winger in the league"? FC Dallas, USMNT star in peak form

Paul Arriola "best winger in the league"? FC Dallas, USMNT star in peak form
Most underappreciated goalie in MLS? NYCFC "not surprised" by Sean Johnson heroics

Most underappreciated goalie in MLS? NYCFC "not surprised" by Sean Johnson heroics
Start him, Ecuador! Inter Miami’s Leo Campana celebrates call-up with goal

Start him, Ecuador! Inter Miami’s Leo Campana celebrates call-up with goal
Djordje Mihailovic exits CF Montréal match injured as USMNT camp nears

Djordje Mihailovic exits CF Montréal match injured as USMNT camp nears
CanMNT's Jonathan Osorio leaves Toronto FC game with apparent injury

CanMNT's Jonathan Osorio leaves Toronto FC game with apparent injury
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo FC | May 28, 2022
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo FC | May 28, 2022
GOAL: Justen Glad, Real Salt Lake - 92nd minute
1:03

GOAL: Justen Glad, Real Salt Lake - 92nd minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | May 28, 2022
4:17

HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | May 28, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. Nashville SC | May 28, 2022
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. Nashville SC | May 28, 2022
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10