Start him, Ecuador! Inter Miami’s Leo Campana celebrates call-up with goal

Leo Campana can't stop scoring for Inter Miami CF.
The Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee entered Saturday's weather-delayed contest against the Portland Timbers with six goals and two assists in 13 MLS matches.
And it's certainly caught the eye of Ecuador men's national team coach Gustavo Alfaro, as the 21-year-old was announced among the group of players called into a trio of friendlies on United States soil. World Cup-bound Ecuador will play against Nigeria (June 2, Red Bull Arena), Mexico (June 5, Soldier Field) and Cape Verde (June 11, DRV PNK Stadium).
On Saturday, Campana celebrated the only way he knew how: by adding to his already-strong goal total in the 27th minute to stake Miami to a 1-0 lead.
He'd come close to a brace moments later, with Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic making a nice save to keep the scoreline where it was.
Campana, who has 10 appearances with La Tri's senior side, is certainly making a case for himself to remain solidly in the discussion for increased playing time at the international level. Could that equal a spot in the Qatar 2022 World Cup this winter, too?