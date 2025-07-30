Rodrigo De Paul available for Inter Miami debut: Leagues Cup vs. Atlas

The 31-year-old joins an Inter Miami midfield that features FC Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets and youngsters Telasco Segovia , Benjamin Cremaschi and Federico Redondo , among others.

After hosting Atlas, Miami welcome two more LIGA MX sides in Phase One: Club Necaxa (Aug. 2) and Pumas UNAM (Aug. 6). To reach the quarterfinals, they'll need to finish top four in the Leagues Cup MLS standings.