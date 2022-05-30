Super Sub: LA Galaxy’s Dejan Joveljić makes history off the bench

There are super subs and then there's Dejan Joveljić.
The Serbian international only needed a few minutes to turn Sunday's match at Dignity Health Sports Park completely on its head, putting in a historic performance off the bench to lead the LA Galaxy to a 4-1 come-from-behind rout of Austin FC.
Joveljić, who replaced Samuel Grandsir in the 57th minute with the hosts trailing 1-0 after Diego Fagundez's opener four minutes prior, became the first-ever MLS player to contribute four goals - all within just over a half hour - as a substitute.
Joveljić needed little time to get going, setting up Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez's 61st-minute equalizer with a slick backheel pass. He added a goal of his own three minutes later, taking advantage of a poor defensive clearance to give the Galaxy their first lead of the game.
As impressive as that was, he saved the best for last.
In the 88th minute, Joveljić broke free inside the box before scoring cheekily with a chipped finish to secure the result. And to cap things off, he found Efrain Alvarez for Los Angeles's fourth of the night with an audacious overhead assist from midfield.
A performance for the ages and a deserved place in the record books.