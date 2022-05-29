Nashville SC "sensational" in ending Colorado Rapids' lengthy home unbeaten run

Sapong has formed a special partnership with Mukhtar. The duo have set each other up to score 13 times in their season-and-a-half together, one of the most dangerous frontlines in Major League Soccer.

“Those two, when they’re working together and things are clicking, look as good as any frontline in the league,” said Smith. “Hany’s capable of creating something out of nothing. CJ’s abilities and industry make him a constant threat. He’s a tremendous team player but has found this wonderful connection with Hany. They’ve been incredibly important to where we’re going. We’ve seen it in the past and I’m sure we’ll see it in the future as to what we achieve.”