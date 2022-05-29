New York Red Bulls "put a show on" vs. DC United to end home drought

"I think we're doing a great job," Barlow said. "We put a show on tonight. And hopefully we can build on that after the [June] international break and come out and bang a couple more goals in."

It all amounted to the Red Bulls' first four-goal output at home since a 4-1 win over the then- Montreal Impact on Sept. 27, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last time fans saw the Red Bulls score four at home came back in a 4-0 win over Real Salt Lake on June 1, 2019.

Luquinhas finished with his first brace in MLS and Morgan's goal took his team-leading total to six. The hosts added a late own-goal, as created by the hard work of Tom Barlow .

The New York Red Bulls erupted for four goals at home for the first time in two seasons – including sensational strikes from Luquinhas and Lewis Morgan – to secure their long-awaited first win of 2022 at Red Bull Arena with a 4-1 demolition of Atlantic Cup rivals D.C. United on Saturday night.

The Red Bulls' three-goal, nine-minute outburst would be impressive in any context, but especially so after a first half in which neither team mustered so much as a shot on target.

That's only intensified after some well-documented home struggles this year, in which they had earned only four draws and scored only six goals in six previous fixtures. It had been even worse before a 3-3 draw in Week 12 against Chicago Fire FC.

But with little sign of rain clouds amid the drought, it suddenly started pouring nine minutes after halftime.

Morgan saw his effort headed off the line by Steve Birnbaum and Bill Hamid fisted away Frankie Amaya's follow-up attempt. Then Luquinhas reached it to drive a sure-footed finish between the block attempts of two D.C. defenders to give the home side a 54th-minute lead.

Luquinhas soon doubled their advantage with his fourth of the season and likely the best he's scored since his arrival from Polish stalwarts Legia Warsaw. He slid and hit a first-time volley into the top left corner after D.C. midfielder Chris Durkin's headed half-clearance.