Inter Miami's Lionel Messi named Player of the Month

July marks Messi’s fourth Player of the Month award since joining MLS in 2023, tied for the sixth most in league history. He trails only Chris Wondolowski (seven), Landon Donovan (six), Josef Martínez (six), Carlos Ruiz (six) and Luciano Acosta (five).

Messi took home the honor earlier this season for May 2025 thanks to another torrid stretch, producing seven goals and four assists.

Next up, Messi will bring his scorching form to Leagues Cup 2025 as Inter Miami looks to lift their third title in three years after winning the competition's inaugural edition in 2023. The Herons will play all of Phase One at home, beginning with Atlas on Wednesday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) before tests vs. Necaxa on Aug. 2 and Pumas on Aug. 6.