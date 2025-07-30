Inter Miami's Lionel Messi named Player of the Month

Amid one of the hottest streaks in league history, Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi has been named the MLS Player of the Month for July 2025.
The legendary Argentine netted eight goals and three assists this month, helping the Herons go 4W-1L-1D after a historic knockout stage appearance at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. That form has Inter Miami back in the Supporters' Shield race, with 42 points through 22 matches (1.91 ppg).
Messi has bagged six braces in his last seven MLS appearances, dating back to May 28. With 18 goals and nine assists on the season, he leads Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race on the first tiebreaker (assists).
During his stellar 2025 campaign, Messi is looking to become the first-ever player to win back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP awards.
July marks Messi’s fourth Player of the Month award since joining MLS in 2023, tied for the sixth most in league history. He trails only Chris Wondolowski (seven), Landon Donovan (six), Josef Martínez (six), Carlos Ruiz (six) and Luciano Acosta (five).
Messi took home the honor earlier this season for May 2025 thanks to another torrid stretch, producing seven goals and four assists.
Next up, Messi will bring his scorching form to Leagues Cup 2025 as Inter Miami looks to lift their third title in three years after winning the competition's inaugural edition in 2023. The Herons will play all of Phase One at home, beginning with Atlas on Wednesday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) before tests vs. Necaxa on Aug. 2 and Pumas on Aug. 6.