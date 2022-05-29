Djordje Mihailovic exits CF Montréal match injured as USMNT camp nears

Djordje Mihailovic has been in great form for CF Montréal this year, fueling a US men's national team call-up for their upcoming June international slate.
But now, games for club and country could be in jeopardy after the midfielder's early exit from CFM's match with FC Cincinnati on Saturday night.
Mihailovic collided with Junior Moreno in the fourth minute of the match at Stade Saputo, and though he was able to continue initially, he eventually had to sub off for Ahmed Hamdi in the 17th minute.
The USMNT, as preparations for the Qatar 2022 World Cup continue, have four matches in June. They'll face Morocco (June 1 in Cincinnati) and Uruguay (June 5 in Kansas City) in friendlies, then have Concacaf Nations League matches against Grenada (June 10 in Austin) and El Salvador (June 14 away).
That all presents a huge opportunity for Mihailovic, who has six caps and hasn't featured at the senior-team level since a December 2020 friendly vs. El Salvador. Part of the Landon Donovan MLS MVP race's leading pack, he has 7g/4a in 13 matches this year for Montréal.