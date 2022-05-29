Djordje Mihailovic exits CF Montréal match injured as USMNT camp nears

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Djordje Mihailovic has been in great form for CF Montréal this year, fueling a US men's national team call-up for their upcoming June international slate.

But now, games for club and country could be in jeopardy after the midfielder's early exit from CFM's match with FC Cincinnati on Saturday night.

MTL_Djordje_Mihailovic_HEA
Djordje Mihailovic
Midfielder · CF Montréal

Mihailovic collided with Junior Moreno in the fourth minute of the match at Stade Saputo, and though he was able to continue initially, he eventually had to sub off for Ahmed Hamdi in the 17th minute.

The USMNT, as preparations for the Qatar 2022 World Cup continue, have four matches in June. They'll face Morocco (June 1 in Cincinnati) and Uruguay (June 5 in Kansas City) in friendlies, then have Concacaf Nations League matches against Grenada (June 10 in Austin) and El Salvador (June 14 away).

That all presents a huge opportunity for Mihailovic, who has six caps and hasn't featured at the senior-team level since a December 2020 friendly vs. El Salvador. Part of the Landon Donovan MLS MVP race's leading pack, he has 7g/4a in 13 matches this year for Montréal.

Djordje Mihailovic CF Montréal

Related Stories

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 13 Positional Rankings
Best XI: Top Eastern and Western Conference players thus far
Djordje Mihailovic to Europe? World Cup hopes may hinge on it
More News
More News
Nashville SC "sensational" in ending Colorado Rapids' lengthy home unbeaten run

Nashville SC "sensational" in ending Colorado Rapids' lengthy home unbeaten run
Paul Arriola "best winger in the league"? FC Dallas, USMNT star in peak form

Paul Arriola "best winger in the league"? FC Dallas, USMNT star in peak form
Most underappreciated goalie in MLS? NYCFC "not surprised" by Sean Johnson heroics

Most underappreciated goalie in MLS? NYCFC "not surprised" by Sean Johnson heroics
Start him, Ecuador! Inter Miami’s Leo Campana celebrates call-up with goal

Start him, Ecuador! Inter Miami’s Leo Campana celebrates call-up with goal
Djordje Mihailovic exits CF Montréal match injured as USMNT camp nears

Djordje Mihailovic exits CF Montréal match injured as USMNT camp nears
CanMNT's Jonathan Osorio leaves Toronto FC game with apparent injury

CanMNT's Jonathan Osorio leaves Toronto FC game with apparent injury
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo FC | May 28, 2022
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo FC | May 28, 2022
GOAL: Justen Glad, Real Salt Lake - 92nd minute
1:03

GOAL: Justen Glad, Real Salt Lake - 92nd minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | May 28, 2022
4:17

HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | May 28, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. Nashville SC | May 28, 2022
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. Nashville SC | May 28, 2022
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10