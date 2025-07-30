Prince Owusu lifts CF Montréal to Leagues Cup upset of Club León

CF Montréal entered Leagues Cup 2025 as underdogs, but they’re walking away from Tuesday's opener against star-studded Club León as surprise winners.

“Today was one of our best games of the season,” interim head coach Marco Donadel said of CFMTL's shock result.

With Prince Owusu scoring a second-half equalizer, followed by a dramatic 7-6 penalty-kick shootout triumph after a 1-1 draw, Montréal took two out of a possible three points to begin Phase One play.

“I’m very happy with the performance,” Donadel said. “We always wanted to keep the pace very high, and they did a great job.”

In the ensuing PK shootout, both clubs exchanged goals until León’s Sebastián Santos was denied by the crossbar in the seventh round.

It was Rodrigo Funes Mori who opened the scoring at Stade Saputo, heading home a cross from superstar Colombian international James Rodríguez in the 11th minute. But Montréal responded and peppered the León goal until their second-half breakthrough by Owusu.

Who else but Prince Owusu?! 🔥 Game on vs. León. 📺 #MLSSeasonPass or Apple TV+: https://t.co/De85WJiWbg pic.twitter.com/P4ASXmhPmk

Owusu on a roll

Owusu, amid a sparkling debut campaign for Montréal, got on the end of a lovely through ball from Dante Sealy to slip home the tying goal in the 62nd minute.

The former Toronto FC striker has 10 goals in his past 10 matches in all competitions, emerging as a bright spot during a difficult MLS season for Montréal.

Currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, CFMTL have been managed on an interim basis by Donadel since parting ways with Laurent Courtois in March.

However, three of their four total league wins have come in their last eight games. Additionally, Tuesday's positive performance against a legitimate LIGA MX powerhouse provides a further boost.