Real Salt Lake more than "in a groove" as RioT dominance continues?

At what point is Real Salt Lake ’s form not a surprise and plainly the way things are? It’s a valid question as head coach Pablo Mastroeni’s group keeps stacking points and bucking external expectations.

After a 3-0 home win over Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday night, the Claret-and-Cobalt are now 9W-4L-5D spanning from Decision Day a year ago, through the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs and into Week 14 of the 2022 regular season. Only MLS Cup 2021 winners New York City FC, from a results perspective in league competition, have been more successful across that span.

Again, should RSL, a smaller-market club, be thought about in a different way at a national level?

“It’s a carryover from last year,” Mastroeni said postgame. “How we ended the season last year was about giving it 100 percent every day and what we had to do in order to make it as far as we did in the playoffs, away from home. And that carried on to the beginning of the season.