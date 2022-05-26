Minnesota, San Jose exit Open Cup; LA Galaxy take El Trafico over LAFC

Ultimately, six MLS clubs booked a spot in the next round. Here's how it all went down.

The 2022 US Open Cup featured a jampacked Round of 16 slate on Wednesday night, with 13 teams from across MLS looking to advance to the tournament quarterfinals.

Nashville SC avoided a Cupset against USL Championship side Louisville City SC, getting an 89th-minute game-winner from Hany Mukhtar that delivered a 2-1 victory in front of a raucous crowd at Lynn Family Stadium.

The contest looked headed for extra time, but Mukhtar gave Nashville the win in regulation after entering as a substitute, cashing home a tight-angled finish just as the match approached second-half stoppage time, sending Nashville through to the quarterfinals.

The sides swapped goals in the first half, with Brian Ownby giving Louisville the lead with a flicked header to the far post in the 37th minute. But the hosts couldn't hold that advantage, as Nashville equalized virtually immediately through Ake Loba , who deposited a close-range finish at the back-end of a counterattack.

The sides battled to a scoreless stalemate all the way until the first period of extra time, when each club struck for a goal in a three-minute span.

Jean Mota scored the first in highlight-reel fashion for Inter Miami, teeing up a curling golazo from well outside the box that stunned the home crowd and gave the visitors an extra-time lead. But Miami conceded the leveler just three minutes later, as Facundo Torres cashed home an assist from Mauricio Pereyra.

After neither side found a winner, Orlando emerged victorious in the decisive penalty-kick shootout. Each of the Lions’ four takers converted their spot-kicks, while Miami’s Bryce Duke and DeAndre Yedlin came up empty on their attempts.

