Power Rankings: Son Heung-Min & LAFC get El Tráfico boost

The FIFA World Cup break is over and therefore, the Power Rankings break is over. We know you missed it.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. The author does not decide the rankings, but he does get a little rush out of moving your team in particular down a few spots when he can.
Nashville SC picked up pretty much right where they left off.
Despite being outplayed by Atlanta United for much of the match last Friday, they found a way to get the job done in a 1-0 win. Shakur Mohammed headed home the winner late in the second half. Even when their main match-winners aren’t firing on all cylinders, they seem to just know how to win.
With 19 games remaining for Nashville, they're on pace for a league-record 81 points during the regular season.
Previous: 1-0 win vs. ATL | Next: 7/22 vs. MTL
The Whitecaps lead the Western Conference with elite underlying numbers. Like, one of the best teams of all time kind of underlying numbers. There’s no reason to think they won’t just pick up right where they left off.
Previous: at CHI, PPD | Next: 7/22 at CIN
Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul couldn’t quite win a second-straight World Cup with Argentina. They’ll take a moment to regroup and then rejoin a team still in the hunt to win a second Supporters’ Shield, a second Leagues Cup, and a second-straight MLS Cup.
Reportedly, the Herons will get a major boost when former Real Madrid and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro joins the squad. The 34-year-old Brazilian is coming off his most productive attacking season ever.
Previous: Bye | Next: 7/22 vs. CHI
The Earthquakes began to suffer a bit towards the end of the first half of the year. Still, despite a handful of key injuries, they found a way to stay step for step in the Supporters’ Shield standings.
San Jose should be ready to keep pace, especially with Timo Werner set to return from injury soon. Still, without injured No. 10 Niko Tsakiris, the second half of the season will bring some challenges.
Previous: Bye | Next: 7/22 vs. ORL
The Robert Lewandowski era got delayed for a few days, but it will kick off in earnest on Wednesday in Miami.
The Polish striker is Chicago’s biggest-ever signing by some margin, but there is some risk involved. His arrival means that Hugo Cuypers, their Golden Boot presented by Audi race-leading striker, is reportedly off to CF Monterrey in LIGA MX.
Previous: vs. VAN, PPD | Next: 7/22 at MIA
LAFC sputtered down the stretch heading into the World Cup break. Some time off might have done them a lot of good. They were in total control against the Galaxy over the weekend in a 3-0 El Tráfico win. And Son Heung-Min found the back of the net for his first goal of the season.
Previous: 3-0 win at LA | Next: 7/22 vs. RSL
The summer transfer window is open and, so far, RSL’s squad hasn’t changed much other than acquiring winger Saba Lobjanidze from Atlanta United.
That means Zavier Gozo hasn’t found a new home yet and RSL are still a contender in the West. Maybe a big-money move is still on the way. But, for now, RSL can still utilize one of the most talented young players in the league.
Previous: Bye | Next: 7/22 at LAFC
Dallas sent up to $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) to San Jose for their goalkeeper, Daniel. He has been one of the best shot-stoppers in the league this year and should provide an instant boost to an already solid team that features World Cup goalscorer Petar Musa at striker.
Previous: Bye | Next: 7/22 at POR
The Revs very, very quietly earned 25 points in 14 matches before the World Cup break. That’s good for fourth in the Eastern Conference as things start back up.
As long as Matt Turner continues to put up elite numbers in goal, they should be able to hang on near the top of the conference.
Previous: Bye | Next: 7/22 vs. TOR
It’s been a moment since Duncan McGuire consistently found the back of the net, but Houston made an intriguing move to take a flyer on the former Orlando striker.
They sent $1.25 million to Orlando to get the deal done. Houston will look to him to elevate an attack that’s scored 19 goals in 14 matches, all while leaning heavily on Guilherme.
Previous: Bye | Next: 7/22 vs. DC
No major moves to note during the break for Red Bull New York. You have to think a few of the guys who are already there spent the pause thinking about when it will be their turn at the World Cup. Julian Hall and Adri Mehmeti probably have the summer of 2030 circled on their calendar.
Previous: Bye | Next: 7/22 at PHI
The Sounders… well, maybe it’s best not to talk about it. Fortunately for them, they have a chance to bounce back this week with matches against Austin and Philadelphia. That might reset them just in time to face… well, Portland again.
Previous: 5-1 loss vs. POR | Next: 7/22 at ATX
Former Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin is Charlotte’s newest DP. The winger is a permanent replacement for Wilfried Zaha, whose loan expired this summer. The Frenchman is under contract through the 2028-29 season.
Previous: Bye | Next: 7/22 vs. ATL
It was a quiet break for FC Cincinnati. They likely spent most of it focusing on solving their defensive issues. Cincy allowed 37 goals over their first 15 matches. Among Eastern Conference teams, only Orlando City conceded more.
Previous: Bye | Next: 7/22 vs. VAN
The Galaxy came out flat in El Tráfico as LAFC cruised to a 3-0 win. They put two shots on target in the loss.
It’s going to be a moment before LA figure out how to replace Gabriel Pec. He's joined Cruzeiro for a club-record fee that could reportedly reach $13.5 million. Knowing the Galaxy, a big-money replacement is likely on the way soon.
Previous: 3-0 loss vs. LAFC | Next: 7/22 vs. STL
The Loons have a chance to get off on the right foot when they face Sporting KC midweek. It’s a nice warm-up before they try to handle Vancouver on Saturday. A good start may go a long way toward getting them out of the middle of the pack in the West.
Previous: Bye | Next: 7/22 at SKC
St. Louis kicked off the second half of the year with a rivalry win over Sporting KC. They weren’t spectacular by any means, but they were clearly the better side in a 3-2 win, even if they surrendered a 2-0 lead to get there.
It’s easy to forget, but St. Louis are on a somewhat delayed hot streak right now. They’ve taken 13 of 15 points from their last five matches. Their only head-turning win in that stretch is LAFC, but you can only play who’s in front of you, right?
Previous: 3-2 win vs. SKC | Next: 7/22 at LA
Bénie Traoré is NYCFC’s newest Designated Player. The Ivorian winger arrives from Swiss side FC Basel after scoring 25 goals in 80 appearances. He seems like your typical high-upside signing from NYCFC. He’ll be asked to make an already good attack great.
Previous: Bye | Next: 7/22 at CLB
Former Leicester City manager Martí Cifuentes has officially taken over the Timbers. But interim manager Jack Cassidy deserves his flowers as he vacates the role.
Cassidy oversaw Portland curb-stomping the Sounders 5-1 last Thursday. Even if his time in charge was short-lived, he’ll live on in Timbers lore forever for that. Portland were unexpectedly fantastic against their archrival.
Previous: 5-1 win at SEA | Next: 7/22 vs. DAL
The Crew will be a very different side during the second half of the season.
In addition to interim head coach Laurent Courtois getting a few weeks off to institute his ideas, Columbus sent Diego Rossi to LIGA MX's Monterrey and brought in Brais Méndez from LaLiga's Real Sociedad.
They also added former Manchester United center back Eric Bailly, brought in Lautaro Giaccone on loan from Argentinos Juniors, and signed longtime MLSer Brooks Lennon.
Previous: Bye | Next: 7/22 vs. NYC
San Diego sent up to $1 million in GAM to acquire Gabriel Pirani from D.C. United. We'll see if the Brazilian midfielder can provide a boost in a new setting.
They're also reportedly set to add a DP winger: Tunisian international Elias Achouri from FC Copenhagen. How will he fit alongside Anders Dreyer?
Previous: Bye | Next: 7/22 at COL
After they traded Gabriel Pirani to San Diego, D.C. turned around and spent some real cash to bring in Nathan Ordaz from LAFC for up to $2.875 million.
Ordaz had stagnated somewhat at LAFC, and now gets a chance to really find his stride alongside Tai Baribo and Louis Munteanu.
Previous: Bye | Next: 7/22 at HOU
The Rapids were struggling before the break. After a 6-2 win over Houston on April 11, they won just once over their next eight matches. Injuries played a role there and will continue to affect them going forward. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen underwent shoulder surgery in June and will be out long-term.
Previous: Bye | Next: 7/22 vs. SD
Montréal grabbed longtime Austin FC midfielder Dani Pereira in a trade earlier this month. They got a little better with the move. They’ll need to be more than a little better to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, though.
Previous: 0-0 draw vs. TOR | Next: 7/22 at NSH
Antoine Griezmann is here and will very likely debut on Wednesday night at San Jose.
He makes Orlando City much, much, much better going forward. And the return of striker Daryl Dike from West Brom probably gives them a boost as well.
Though I will point out how neither signing fixes the defense. If the first half of the year is any indication, Griezmann & Co. are going to have to find the back of the net early and often for the Lions to get results. Orlando allowed 44 goals in their first 15 games, five more than anyone else in MLS.
Previous: Bye | Next: 7/22 at SJ
Toronto, perhaps more than anybody, welcomed the World Cup break and a chance to get healthy. They’re entering the second half right on the fringes of a playoff spot, and now just need to stay off the injury table.
Previous: 0-0 draw at MTL | Next: 7/22 at NE
Austin won the race to sign former Union head coach Jim Curtin. Several teams across the league checked in on him after he left Philly. It’s a big get for Austin. But it won’t start really paying off until Curtin takes over after this season ends.
Previous: Bye | Next: 7/22 vs. SEA
It’s better late than never to add key pieces to your roster. And Sporting KC, to their credit, seem to be aiming high.
They’ve been reported to be at least in the conversation to sign former Liverpool winger Mo Salah. That news came a few years after being connected to Cristiano Ronaldo.
Maybe one day one of these massive swings will connect. But even if that isn’t this window, SKC fans can assume that a DP attacker will be on the way at some point soon.
Previous: 3-2 loss at STL | Next: 7/22 vs. MIN
Atlanta were actually the better side in Friday’s loss at Nashville. But, as head coach Tata Martino put it recently, they’d be a pretty great team if they didn’t have to play in either 18-yard box.
The Five Stripes couldn’t finish their chances and gave up an avoidable one to Nashville. That’s all it took to earn a 1-0 loss. Maybe new center backs Júnior Alonso and Paulo Díaz can help solve one part of that problem.
Previous: 1-0 loss at NSH | Next: 7/22 at CLT
The first 15 matches did not go well. They’ve re-acquired left back Kai Wagner on a DP deal to try and fix that. And they're getting Quinn Sullivan back from his ACL injury soon.
Previous: Bye | Next: 7/22 vs. RBNY