Zavier Gozo: Real Salt Lake's homegrown teenage sensation

The US youth international became a starter for RSL in 2025, immediately parlaying his success into a top 10 position in the annual 22 Under 22 list.

This season, he's taken another step forward with his first MLS All-Star selection following calls for the teenager to join the USMNT at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Still, the youngster embodies maturity beyond his years, remaining grounded amidst the whirlwind of becoming a star for his boyhood club.

"I feel like I'm representing more than myself and I feel like a lot of the fans can relate to me on that level, that they've grown up here and they live here and this is their home. I think that is special for me," Gozo explained as he chauffeured the Off the Ball crew around Salt Lake City.

"I feel like I feel more support from the fans. It feels like a family more than just a soccer club."

Given his middle name of Didier by his Ivorian father, after legendary Ivory Coast forward Didier Drogba, you could say Gozo was born for this moment.

After producing 4g/3a across 25 games in 2025, the teenage sensation has already surpassed those tallies this season, leading RSL in goal contributions with 6g/5a in just 14 matches while cementing the Claret & Cobalt as Western Conference contenders.

A prime subject of continuous transfer rumors, don't be surprised to see Gozo's No. 72 lighting up stadiums throughout the world in the near future.

"Maybe if I move to a new club I'll change my number, but I'm also like, 72 might be tough for the rest of my career so I don't even know," Gozo divulged.

"I want to switch to a number like 11 like you always dreamed of, or nine or seven or whatever it is, but maybe I want people to see 72 and think of me."