Charlotte FC sign forward Allan Saint-Maximin

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Charlotte FC have signed forward Allan Saint-Maximin as a Designated Player, the club announced Monday.

Saint-Maximin, who most recently played at French Ligue 1 side RC Lens, is under contract through the 2028-29 season.

He occupies the DP spot previously held by Wilfried Zaha, who departed Charlotte in May following his loan from Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray.

Attacking flair

"Maxi is an elite attacking talent who has consistently performed at the highest levels of our sport, including in the Premier League. We’re delighted to bring a player of his quality to Charlotte while he is in the prime of his career," said general manager Zoran Krneta.