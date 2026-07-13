Charlotte FC sign forward Allan Saint-Maximin

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Charlotte FC have signed forward Allan Saint-Maximin as a Designated Player, the club announced Monday.
Saint-Maximin, who most recently played at French Ligue 1 side RC Lens, is under contract through the 2028-29 season.
He occupies the DP spot previously held by Wilfried Zaha, who departed Charlotte in May following his loan from Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray.
Attacking flair
"Maxi is an elite attacking talent who has consistently performed at the highest levels of our sport, including in the Premier League. We’re delighted to bring a player of his quality to Charlotte while he is in the prime of his career," said general manager Zoran Krneta.
"His creativity, speed, technical ability and flair make him immediately one of the most exciting players in Major League Soccer. Adding a player with his pedigree, experience, and winning mentality will bolster our attacking options and strengthen the team overall. We are excited to welcome him and his family to Charlotte."
Global pedigree
Saint-Maximin has tallied 50g/60a in 384 professional matches across stints with boyhood club Saint-Étienne, Newcastle United, Nice, Hannover 96 and LIGA MX's Club América, among others.
The 29-year-old was a fan favorite at Newcastle and helped the English Premier League side qualify for the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League.
A former French youth international, he won the 2025-26 Coupe de France with Lens earlier this year.
Back in action
Charlotte return from the 2026 FIFA World Cup break with a home contest vs. Atlanta United on July 22 (8:15 pm ET | Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes).
CLTFC are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with 21 points (6W-6L-3D). They're looking to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the third straight season under head coach Dean Smith.
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