DC United acquire Nathan Ordaz from LAFC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

DC receive: Nathan Ordaz

Nathan Ordaz LAFC receive: Up to $2.875 million

D.C. United have acquired forward Nathan Ordaz from LAFC, the clubs announced Monday.

In exchange for the 22-year-old El Salvador international, LAFC receive $2.375 million and up to another $500,000 if Ordaz meets certain performance incentives. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.

While at LAFC, Ordaz tallied 14 goals and eight assists in 98 appearances across all competitions. He signed a homegrown deal with the Black & Gold in 2022.

"Nathan is an exciting talent who has shown a natural ability to score goals and provide assists," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United's managing director of soccer operations.