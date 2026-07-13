DC United acquire Nathan Ordaz from LAFC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- DC receive: Nathan Ordaz
- LAFC receive: Up to $2.875 million
D.C. United have acquired forward Nathan Ordaz from LAFC, the clubs announced Monday.
In exchange for the 22-year-old El Salvador international, LAFC receive $2.375 million and up to another $500,000 if Ordaz meets certain performance incentives. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.
While at LAFC, Ordaz tallied 14 goals and eight assists in 98 appearances across all competitions. He signed a homegrown deal with the Black & Gold in 2022.
"Nathan is an exciting talent who has shown a natural ability to score goals and provide assists," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United's managing director of soccer operations.
"He works relentlessly on both sides of the ball, and he provides us flexibility as he can play as both a striker and a winger. We are excited for Nathan to join our family in the second half of our season as we continue to re-shape our roster and build a winning culture."
Internationally, Ordaz has two goals in 14 appearances with El Salvador. He debuted for La Selecta in 2024.
"Nathan's journey through our club is a tremendous example of the pathway we've worked to build at LAFC," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.
"From his early development with our partners at LAFC SoCal Youth, through our academy, LAFC2, and into the first team, Nathan has consistently demonstrated the work ethic, professionalism, and determination required to succeed.”
Ordaz joins a D.C. United attack that's headlined by forwards Tai Baribo and Louis Munteanu. Over the winter, Baribo and Munteanu both joined the Black-and-Red as Designated Players.
Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga lead LAFC's attack alongside David Martínez.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker