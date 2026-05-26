Power Rankings: Where every team stands at the midseason break

The 2026 FIFA World Cup pause is here.
But first: Inter Miami CF played a wild, wide-open game, San Diego FC played down a man after earning a red card, and Orlando City allowed a well-above-average amount of goals in a single match.
It was truly a week unlike any other.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. The author does not decide the rankings, but he does get a little rush out of moving your team in particular down a few spots when he can.
Nashville have one more loss than you and me at this point in the season. They’ve been nearly perfect, even after making a run to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals. Their 2-1 win over NYCFC on Saturday catapulted them atop the Supporters’ Shield standings.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. NYC | Next: 7/17 vs. ATL
Brian White scored twice and the Whitecaps demolished San Diego. None of that comes as a surprise at this point. This team is a wagon.
The underlying numbers suggest they're the best in the league, while the standings have them leading the Western Conference and just one point behind Nashville in the Supporters' Shield race.
Expect more of the same when league play resumes in mid-July.
Previous: 4-2 win at SD | Next: 7/16 at CHI
Luis Suárez’s hat trick provided half of Inter Miami’s goals in a completely absurd 6-4 win over Philadelphia.
They got the job done in the end, but, uhh, allowing four goals in the first half to this Philadelphia side is a pretty clear indication that this team might be a teeeensssy bit flawed.
It’s been a weird one so far for Lionel Messi & Co. Still, they’re sitting fourth in the Supporters' Shield standings, just two points behind Nashville.
Previous: 6-4 win vs. PHI | Next: 7/22 vs. CHI
The Quakes have been playing for almost the entire month without star forward Timo Werner and playmaker Niko Tsakiris.
Understandably, May posed some challenges. They entered the month with a league-best 27 points. Five matches later, they’re entering the FIFA World Cup break with 32 points after their win at Portland last weekend.
Some time off will be very welcome.
Previous: 3-1 win at POR | Next: 7/22 vs. ORL
Through 14 games, the Fire have largely lived up to their high expectations entering the season. No more, no less.
Case in point: Chicago's 2-1 win over Toronto on Saturday leaves them third in the East.
A few tweaks over the summer (like, I dunno, adding a legendary Polish striker) could make them true trophy contenders.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. TOR | Next: 7/16 vs. VAN
Dallas racked up 12 points through five matches in May. Their latest result – a 2-1 win at Colorado – even came without star striker (and Croatia World Cup roster maker) Petar Musa in the lineup.
Almost everything is clicking right now for this group. And they’ve ended the first half of the season with 25 points in 15 matches. That’s good for fourth in the West.
Previous: 2-1 win at COL | Next: 7/22 at POR
If San Jose didn’t exist, RSL would be the breakout team of the season.
They’ve been exciting, they’ve been productive and they’ve been one of the league’s best stories in the first half.
Now, here's the big question: Do they hang onto Zavier Gozo beyond the summer? The 19-year-old homegrown attacker has made no secret of his desire to play in Europe, and some top clubs are reportedly interested.
Previous: 1-1 draw at MIN | Next: 7/22 at LAFC
Things had gotten a little concerning for LAFC with three straight losses.
But Timothy Tillman’s 86th-minute goal gave them a much-needed win over Seattle, providing positive momentum to close out the opening half of the year.
They’re entering the break as one of the league’s most “we just need a quick nap to reset” teams.
Previous: 1-0 win vs. SEA | Next: 7/17 at LA
At what point should we be genuinely worried about Seattle's attack?
They were held scoreless in their 1-0 loss to LAFC on Sunday night and have scored just 17 times in 13 matches. That's the fourth-fewest in MLS.
The good news is they have the joint-best defense in MLS with 11 goals conceded. And the underlying numbers suggest the attack should eventually snap out of this malaise.
Seattle are still well positioned to be near the top of the West when all is said and done.
Previous: 1-0 loss at LAFC | Next: 7/16 vs. POR
It’s still not totally clear what to make of the Revolution other than “Matt Turner is putting up all-time great shot-stopping numbers.”
Turner couldn’t keep everything out against Charlotte on Saturday, though, and the Revs fell 1-0.
Still, they’re sitting fourth in the East with 25 points after 14 matches. It's largely been positive to begin the Marko Mitrović era.
Previous: 1-0 loss at CLT | Next: 7/22 vs. TOR
LA earned a 1-1 draw against Houston to close out the first part of the season. It’s a totally fine result for a team that’s been around the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line while weathering key injuries.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. HOU | Next: 7/17 vs. LAFC
A 1-1 draw against the Galaxy and a penalty loss in the US Open Cup is a largely underwhelming way to head into the break.
But at least Guilherme keeps proving he’s a star. The Brazilian forward scored against LA to make it 8g/5a in his first MLS season.
Previous: 1-1 draw at LA | Next: 7/22 vs. DC
The Loons aren’t exactly flying into the break. They earned just five points in their final six matches. That run of form has them sitting eighth in the West with a -4 goal differential.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. RSL | Next: 7/22 at SKC
Michael Bradley’s Baby Bulls found their footing again just before the break. They struggled for a moment there, but closed out their first semester by taking 10 points from four matches. They’re fifth in the East and one of the most notable success stories of the season so far.
Previous: 2-1 win at SKC | Next: 7/22 at PHI
Wilfried Zaha is officially gone after a tenure filled with mixed results for him and the club.
Now, Charlotte will take the summer break to find a new DP that can help push them out of the middle of the pack.
They’re heading into the break sixth in the East after defeating New England on Saturday.
Previous: 1-0 win vs. NE | Next: 7/22 vs. ATL
Cincy have steered into the skid and found some traction lately. They shrugged off a concerning start to go a far less concerning 3W-1L-2D in their last six matches.
Most recently, a ridiculous 2g/3a from Evander powered last weekend's 6-2 win over Orlando.
Maybe a few weeks off will let Cincy figure out what’s been going on defensively. The only team to allow more goals in the East this year is the same Orlando side that Cincy steamrolled.
Previous: 6-2 win vs. ORL | Next: 7/22 vs. VAN
It's been a tough stretch for NYCFC.
Maxi Moralez is officially out for an extended period after tearing his ACL. They lost to Columbus in the US Open Cup quarterfinals. And they lost to Nashville on Saturday.
Bad week.
Previous: 2-1 loss at NSH | Next: 7/22 at CLB
At this point in the year, everyone pretty much unanimously agrees that St. Louis play some of the prettiest ball in the league and new head coach Yoann Damet is doing solid work.
They also largely agree that some roster additions are needed. It feels like this team is a couple of moves away from a big second half.
Previous: 3-0 win vs. ATX | Next: 7/16 vs. SKC
San Diego earned yet another red card and came up well short of the Whitecaps in a 4-2 loss.
It’s not clear where they’d be if they could keep 11 players on the field for the whole match. But in the current reality, they’re outside the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spots looking in.
Year two hasn’t been kind to Mikey Varas' team.
Previous: 4-2 loss vs. VAN | Next: 7/22 at COL
The Crew executed a hairpin turn from struggling to optimistic in just a few days.
Laurent Courtois’ first week as interim head coach included a 1-0 win over NYCFC in the US Open Cup quarterfinals, a comfortable 2-0 win over Atlanta United that looked a whole lot like the Crew we’ve been used to the last few years, and Tim Bezbatchenko’s return to the organization.
How the tables have turned.
Previous: 2-0 win vs. ATL | Next: 7/22 vs. NYC
The Rapids are into the US Open Cup semifinals… and that’s pretty much all the good news there is to report.
They’ve earned four points over their last eight games after falling 2-1 to Dallas.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. DAL | Next: 7/22 vs. SD
In a match that somehow didn’t end up being the wildest of the weekend, D.C. United scored four and allowed four to CF Montréal. Two of those Montréal goals came in second-half stoppage time. Oof.
But, hey, there’s no way to look at the season so far as anything but a pleasant surprise. They’re heading into the break in a playoff spot. It’s the last playoff spot. But still. Expectations weren’t high here.
Previous: 4-4 draw vs. MTL | Next: 7/22 at HOU
Prince Owusu’s hat trick and a late equalizer from Hennadii Synchuk powered Montréal to a wild 4-4 draw with D.C. United.
It’s a fitting result to close the first half for this Montréal side. Owusu is a true bright spot and their games are always… let's call them unpredictable.
Previous: 4-4 draw at DC | Next: 7/16 vs. TOR
Thank goodness Toronto get a chance to heal up now. Things got rough. The most injured team in the league went winless over the last eight matches. It's nine when you count their Canadian Championship loss to Atlético Ottawa.
Previous: 2-1 loss at CHI | Next: 7/16 at MTL
Portland are sitting on a 1.00 points-per-game pace, and are six points below the West's playoff line.
So, it wasn't all too surprising when they mutually parted ways with head coach Phil Neville. Big changes are on the way.
Previous: 3-1 loss vs. SJ | Next: 7/16 at SEA
Austin are in the middle of a total overhaul in leadership after parting ways with head coach Nico Estévez and sporting director Rodolfo Borrell last week. It will take time to course correct.
They’re stumbling into the break after consecutive losses to San Diego, Sporting KC and St. Louis. They were outscored 10-1 in those three games.
Previous: 3-0 loss at STL | Next: 7/22 vs. SEA
Orlando are into the US Open Cup semifinals after a dominant win over Atlanta. But they're also not in a playoff spot and just allowed six goals to FC Cincinnati in a 6-2 loss.
It’s time to reset and get Antoine Griezmann ready to try and salvage the season.
Previous: 6-2 loss at CIN | Next: 7/22 at SJ
The first part of the season did not go well. Maybe they can add a few players over the break. That's sorely needed.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. RBNY | Next: 7/16 at STL
Atlanta United are the lowest-scoring team in the league with 14 goals. They’re averaging a goal a game.
The roster needs some work this summer.
Previous: 2-0 loss at CLB | Next: 7/17 at NSH
Even if it ended up as a two-goal loss, scoring four in the first half on Inter Miami feels like progress. Milan Iloski had a hat-trick in the 6-4 (lol) defeat.
The Union, last year’s Supporters' Shield winners, are the only remaining team with a single-digit point total (7). It's been a tough year.
Previous: 6-4 loss at MIA | Next: 7/22 vs. RBNY