Power Rankings: Nashville, New England battle for East supremacy

What a week in MLS.
Carles Gil scored a late goal for New England, Lionel Messi set an MLS record and Sporting Kansas City struggled to defend. It was truly a week unlike any other.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. The author does not decide the rankings, but he does get a little rush out of moving your team in particular down a few spots when he can.
Missing DP winger Timo Werner and No. 10 Niko Tsakiris to injury didn’t stop the Earthquakes from earning a 1-1 draw against the Whitecaps.
In a matchup between the league’s top teams, San Jose got on the board almost immediately thanks to Preston Judd's eighth goal of the year. They were second-best the rest of the way, though they still took a point and stayed on top of the Supporters’ Shield standings.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. VAN | Next: 5/13 at SEA
It took a while, but Sebastian Berhalter eventually found the breakthrough goal that powered Vancouver to a 1-1 draw with San Jose (which could easily have turned into a comeback win). Per FotMob, Vancouver had a 2.23 to 0.65 expected goals advantage after the opening goal.
The underlying numbers still tilt heavily toward Vancouver in their battle with San Jose for the league’s best team.
Also, good news: Thomas Müller is back from illness.
Previous: 1-1 draw at SJ | Next: 5/13 at DAL
Despite multiple key injuries, Nashville put up a valiant effort against Tigres in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals. But they came up short, 2-0 on aggregate, in their quest for a CCC final berth.
They followed that up with an (oddly?) impressive comeback draw with D.C. United over the weekend. Nashville went down 2-0 before scrapping back late via a Warren Madrigal brace.
Outside of the results, Nashville received some rough injury news. Midfielder Patrick Yazbek picked up a quad injury in warm-ups before the Tigres match. He’ll be out for a while. Nashville were already dealing with injuries to DP striker Sam Surridge and midfielder Eddi Tagseth.
Previous: 2-2 draw vs. DC | Next: 5/13 at NE
Back-to-back 1-1 draws against Sporting KC (15th place in the West) and San Diego (13th place in the West) aren't what you’d expect from this side. It’s hard to worry about Seattle too much, though. They’ve still racked up 21 points over 10 games. That’s the fourth-best points-per-game mark (2.1) in the league.
All that is largely thanks to a league-best defense that’s only allowed six goals. But it’s also fair to be a little concerned about an attack that’s only scored 14 goals. Who will they turn to when they need a match-winning moment?
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. SD | Next: 5/13 vs. SJ
The underlying numbers still aren’t great, and their schedule hasn't been the toughest, but when you have Matt Turner and Carles Gil as match-winners, you can find ways to stuff some nerds into lockers.
With a 2-1 win over the Union, the Revs extended their unbeaten streak to seven games and stayed in second place in the East. They're off to the club's best-ever start at home, too.
We’ll see if a regression to the mean comes for them. In the meantime, let's sit back and appreciate that winning without great underlying numbers means you get moments like this:
Previous: 2-1 win vs. PHI | Next: 5/13 vs. NSH
Maybe they just needed a vacation?
After last week’s rough loss against Orlando City, Inter Miami regrouped for their trip to Toronto and delivered a 4-2 win where Lionel Messi became the league's fastest player to 100 goal contributions. They were up 4-0 before Toronto snagged a couple of late goals.
Previous: 4-2 win at TOR | Next: 5/13 at CIN
LAFC’s semifinal trip to Toluca went… about how trips to Toluca tend to go. They’re out of the Concacaf Champions Cup hunt, and can start to regroup and recover.
Since the CCC quarterfinals began, LAFC have won one of six regular-season games. That includes a 4-1 loss to Houston last weekend. They have three matches remaining before what will be a very welcome FIFA World Cup break.
Previous: 4-1 loss vs. HOU | Next: 5/13 at STL
FC Dallas only held 32.2% possession against RSL, but they still created the best chances. They looked very comfortable letting RSL stay on the ball and waiting for opportunities to hit in transition at speed.
The result? A huge 3-1 win that featured Santiago Moreno’s first goal since arriving in early April, and an epic insurance goal celebration from Sam Sarver.
If Moreno gets going and Petar Musa continues to be a menace up top, this team will keep doing damage.
Previous: 3-1 win vs. RSL | Next: 5/13 vs. VAN
All indications right now are that James Rodríguez isn’t coming back to Minnesota after the World Cup, but he’s still making an impact while he’s here. He delivered two assists in a 30-minute substitute appearance that briefly pushed Minnesota ahead of Austin in what ended as a 2-2 draw.
With the draw, the Loons are equal on points with LAFC and Seattle. That’s nothing to dismiss.
Previous: 2-2 draw vs. ATX | Next: 5/13 vs. COL
It’s tough to defend when you’re missing several key starters due to injury. It’s also tough to build effectively out of the back. Those absences aren’t the only reason RSL fell 3-1 to FC Dallas despite having nearly 68% possession, but they certainly didn’t help.
They’ll need to figure out some answers for a double-game week that starts with a visit from Houston and ends with the first Rocky Mountain Cup matchup of the season.
Previous: 3-1 loss at DAL | Next: 5/13 vs. HOU
Houston delivered a total beatdown of a sort-of-rotated-and-definitely-exhausted LAFC side.
The huge 4-1 win came in part due to Jack McGlynn doing this:
The Dynamo have now won four of their last five since getting shellacked in a 6-2 loss to Colorado.
They’ll look to carry that momentum into one of the toughest double-game weeks you’ll see this year in MLS. They’ll visit RSL on Wednesday and host Vancouver on Saturday.
Previous: 4-1 win at LAFC | Next: 5/13 at RSL
Make it back-to-back matches where Chicago have allowed three goals. For context: They allowed just five goals in their first seven matches of the season.
Suddenly, it seems like the Fire have some real concerns about keeping the ball out of the back of the net.
Previous: 3-1 loss vs. RBNY | Next: 5/13 at DC
Things were looking just fine for FC Cincinnati after Evander did this:
But the wheels came off in two minutes at the start of the second half. Cincy conceded twice against Charlotte, and what could have been three points turned into a 2-2 road draw. This year’s Cincy side never quite feels in control.
Previous: 2-2 draw at CLT | Next: 5/13 vs. MIA
Marco Reus changed the match for the Galaxy. Before he subbed on at Atlanta, LA weren't generating much. After he arrived (and Atlanta subsequently went up 1-0), LA took control.
The final result? A 2-1 comeback win that saw Gabriel Pec score twice and make it a solid 11 points over six matches.
Previous: 2-1 win at ATL | Next: 5/13 at SKC
D.C. looked primed to win at Nashville after taking a 2-0 lead.
But Silvan Hefti got a red card, they allowed two goals after the 75th minute and they had to settle for a 2-2 draw.
Despite that setback, this is all going much better than anyone expected. And club-record signing Louis Munteanu is starting to find his footing. After a handful of substitute appearances, he’s scored four goals in his first three MLS starts.
Previous: 2-2 draw at NSH | Next: 5/13 vs. CHI
Hannes Wolf netted a hat trick to take full advantage of a disorganized Columbus Crew side as New York City FC cruised to an easy 3-0 win.
It had been seven MLS games since their last win. And that performance comes just in time to set NYCFC up for a big week, which ends at Red Bull New York for Walmart Saturday Showdown.
Previous: 3-0 win vs. CLB | Next: 5/13 at CLT
Austin couldn’t hold onto a late lead against Minnesota, but they did find a 79th-minute equalizer to earn a point. They’ve picked up a respectable eight points in their last five MLS games.
Previous: 2-2 draw at MIN | Next: 5/13 at SD
Charlotte fought back from a 2-0 deficit to pull out a 2-2 draw against FC Cincinnati. Idan Toklamati and Pep Biel scored in the 51st and 52nd minutes, respectively, to earn a point.
That stopped the bleeding for a moment, ending Charlotte's four-match losing streak across all competitions.
Previous: 2-2 draw vs. CIN | Next: 5/13 vs. NYC
Michael Bradley seemed to take a less aggressive approach against Chicago, and it paid off in a 3-1 road win. Robert Voloder and Tim Parker started in a more traditional center-back pairing, and the Red Bulls were a little more measured.
They came into the match with 27 goals allowed on the year and a very relevant five-match winless streak. Now, they may have found some answers in a big win.
We’ll find out soon enough. RBNY welcome Columbus midweek before hosting a Hudson River Derby meeting with NYCFC on Saturday.
Previous: 3-1 win at CHI | Next: 5/13 vs. CLB
The Rapids couldn’t get anything going in attack, even before a controversial Rob Holding red card in the 51st minute sent them down to 10 men.
Colorado are now on a five-match winless streak.
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. STL | Next: 5/13 at MIN
Maybe they can face Sporting KC every week?
Portland cruised to a 6-0 win last Saturday that was never in doubt, led by 2g/2a from striker Kevin Kelsy.
Make it nine points in their last five games. The Timbers haven’t exactly turned a corner, but they're definitely in the West hunt.
Previous: 6-0 win vs. SKC | Next: 5/13 at MTL
Toronto have the lengthiest injury list in the league, and their place in the standings is starting to reflect that. They were overpowered by Inter Miami last weekend and were bounced by CPL side Atlético Ottawa in the Canadian Championship midweek. They’re winless now in their last seven matches in all competitions.
Previous: 4-2 loss vs. MIA | Next: 5/16 at CLT
Montréal have consistently put in decent performances this year. And in the 2026 edition of the Eastern Conference, that means you’ll find some wins here and there.
Case in point: Last weekend's 2-0 win over Orlando, even if it took a bit to find the goals.
Previous: 2-0 win vs. ORL | Next: 5/13 vs. POR
San Diego can feel a little better about their performances over the last couple of weeks. Draws against LAFC and Seattle are solid results. That's not to suggest they’ve found their 2025 form, but those results hint at them coming out of their post-Concacaf Champions Cup funk.
Previous: 1-1 draw at SEA | Next: 5/13 vs. ATX
Columbus were well off the pace in a 3-0 loss at NYCFC.
They’ve now lost six times in 12 matches this season. They lost eight times in the 2025 season, six times in the 2024 season and nine times in the 2023 season. The post-Wilfried Nancy era has not been kind so far.
Previous: 3-0 loss at NYC | Next: 5/13 at RBNY
St. Louis only put one shot on target in their 1-0 win over Colorado, but that one shot went in! It’s just their second win of the year.
Previous: 1-0 win at COL | Next: 5/13 vs. LAFC
Atlanta were about 20 minutes away from their first four-game winning streak (all competitions) in what is presumably a long, long time. But they squandered a stellar opening goal from Jay Fortune and conceded twice to LA in a 2-1 defeat.
Sigh.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. LA | Next: 5/16 at ORL
Hopes of carrying momentum from their miraculous 4-3 win over Inter Miami went out with a whimper. The Lions held on for dear life at Montréal until the dam broke in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time. The 2-0 loss marked their eighth of the season and pushed their goal differential to -18.
Previous: 2-0 loss at MTL | Next: 5/13 vs. PHI
Philly's 2-1 loss at the Revs left them with five matches without a win. They’re the only Eastern Conference team with a single-digit point total.
Previous: 2-1 loss at NE | Next: 5/13 at ORL
Sporting KC are on pace for about 15 points and 98 goals allowed. Both would be records.
Previous: 6-0 loss at POR | Next: 5/13 vs. LA