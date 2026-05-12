Power Rankings: Nashville, New England battle for East supremacy

Carles Gil scored a late goal for New England , Lionel Messi set an MLS record and Sporting Kansas City struggled to defend. It was truly a week unlike any other.

As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. The author does not decide the rankings, but he does get a little rush out of moving your team in particular down a few spots when he can.