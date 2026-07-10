Houston Dynamo acquire Duncan McGuire from Orlando City

"We are pleased to add him to the group and look forward to his contributions as we continue our climb up the table in preparation for the playoffs.”

“Duncan is a young striker who has demonstrated an ability to score goals consistently and affect games in the final third,” said Houston Dynamo FC president of soccer Pat Onstad. “He has gained valuable experience for his age, and we believe he has the qualities and mentality to continue improving within our environment.

In exchange for the 25-year-old US international, Orlando receive $1,250,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split between the next three seasons. They may acquire up to an additional $1,150,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met.

The 25-year-old is under contract through 2027, with a club option for 2028.

McGuire produced 32 goals and seven assists in 109 matches across all competitions with the Lions. He joined the club via the first round (No. 6 overall) of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

Internationally, McGuire has one USMNT cap. He also represented the US at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Houston will be McGuire's second professional club. He played college soccer at Creighton University.

“Duncan has meant a great deal to this club since the day he arrived in Orlando,” said Orlando City general manager & sporting director Ricardo Moreira. “His resilience, determination and willingness to fight through challenges both on and off the field have earned the respect of everyone throughout our organization.

"He has played a major role in our success over the last several years, and when the opportunity arose, we wanted to ensure it was a move that made sense for both Duncan and the club. We’re grateful for everything he has given to Orlando City and wish him and his family nothing but success in this next chapter.”