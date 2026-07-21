Portland Timbers name Martí Cifuentes head coach

The Portland Timbers have named Martí Cifuentes as their new head coach, the club announced Tuesday. He has signed a three-year contract through the 2028-29 season.

The 44-year-old Spaniard joins Portland with more than two decades of coaching experience across England, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Spain.

Most recently, Cifuentes managed Leicester City in the EFL Championship.

"This has been by far the most detailed and exhaustive head coaching search the Timbers have ever executed, and we are thrilled to have the process culminate in Martí Cifuentes taking the reins of our club,” said Timbers owner Merritt Paulson.

“Martí is a young, analytical leader who is as intellectually curious about his trade as I have seen in a coach. He has been tested in a variety of high-pressure environments and countries, and I have no doubt that with our support, Martí Cifuentes will build something truly special in Portland.

"Lastly, I want to thank the exceptional candidates we met throughout this process for their time and insight."

Cifuentes takes over after Portland mutually parted ways with Phil Neville in late May. Jack Cassidy has served as interim manager after leading Timbers2 in MLS NEXT Pro.

Cassidy will continue at the helm for Portland until Cifuentes’ arrival.

“I am incredibly excited to become the next head coach of this club," Cifuentes said. "My conversations with Merritt and Ned [Grabavoy] were truly inspiring, and their vision aligns perfectly with what I want to be part of. I have always followed MLS, and it has long been an ambition of mine to experience this league. To have the chance to do so at a club like Portland, with such an incredible fanbase and an exciting group of players, is truly special. I know how passionate this city is about soccer, and the connection between the club and the city is what makes this opportunity so meaningful.

“We want to build a team with a clear identity, strong ambition, and a real sense of togetherness, one that represents this city and makes our supporters proud. Soccer in the U.S. is entering a new era, with the country hosting the World Cup and the sport continuing to grow in so many ways. To be part of that journey and contribute to the next chapter of the game here is a privilege."

Before his time at Leicester, Cifuentes helped Queens Park Rangers avoid relegation from the EFL Championship. He's also managed Hammarby IF in Sweden (2022-23), Aalborg BK (2021-22) in Denmark and Sandefjord (2018-20) in Norway.