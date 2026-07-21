Robert Lewandowski prepares for Chicago Fire debut

The big moment is finally here, though, and the stakes are just as high when the Fire visit fellow Eastern Conference contenders Inter Miami CF on Wednesday (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV ).

A superstar matchup against former Bayern Munich teammate Thomas Müller and Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC was on the cards. But the match was postponed due to poor air quality from the Canadian wildfires, meaning Lewandowski's debut would have to wait.

"You can see why he's been a pro and why he's scored more goals than anyone in Europe in the last 15 years because he's an absolute pro on the field. In the training sessions, he's been high quality, scoring goals and he looks like a great player.”

“One thing I can tell you about Robert is tremendous work rate," said Berhalter. "When you think about a guy coming into the team, who was jet-lagged all last week and he's pushing the guys in training, we are doing fitness stuff, he's pushing that and doing extra work after.

And despite not yet taking the field for his new club, he's already setting the standard.

One of the greatest strikers of his generation, Lewandowski will now lead the line for the Fire. He'll don the No. 9 jersey as Chicago look to build on a strong first season under head coach Gregg Berhalter, which saw them return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

After an illustrious European career that included stops at Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona, Lewandowski chose Chicago as the next step in his remarkable career.

Cuypers moves on

Although a deal has not officially been agreed upon, Berhalter confirmed that striker Hugo Cuypers, who currently leads the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 13 goals, will be departing the club and heading to LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey.

"Hugo came to us and expressed a desire to go elsewhere, and for us, it was finding good value in that deal," Berhalter confirmed. "We knew that there's a couple of things at play, and by the way, the deal is not finalized yet. It's still being completed, but we have an agreement in principle."

Berhalter added: "In terms of suitors for Hugo, Monterrey was the club that came to us, and was the only club that came to us. And we dealt with them. We talked to Hugo about his wishes, and that was the team he wanted to join and we made the deal happen."

Thankfully for Fire fans, with 629 career goals and 159 assists, to go along with dozens of trophies, it's tough to think of a better replacement for their Belgian No. 9 than Lewandowski.

"If you look at our team right now, it's the same except for Robert switching out for Hugo. And we've done fine up until then. You would think, based on that equation, we would be better," Berhalter said.